I’m A Celebrity fans think David has showed his ‘true colours’ with ‘uncalled for’ behaviour towards Louise

I’m A Celebrity star Louise Minchin didn’t have the best last day in camp after a run-in with David Ginola.

The pair came to blows after the campmates woke up the morning after the night before – which they spent at the Castle Inn.

Louise asked: “Who’s feeling a little bit hungover?”

Frankie admitted: “I feel like I’ve not even been to bed. It was the best.”

However, the sore heads appeared to lead to quite the fracas in camp, and on poor Louise’s last day too!

David gave I’m A Celebrity campmate Louise a bit of a telling off (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Louise and David on I’m A Celebrity?

Louise rallied the troops, asking them to get on with the chores and said: “Come on everybody, we’ve got beans to eat.”

I’m A Celebrity star Matty pointed out he needed to do other chores before he could start cooking.

Louise said: “Everybody can all muck in! Team, muck in!”

Louise explained in the Telegraph: “It’s really frustrating, nothing can happen unless someone else has done their job.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity fans call out Adam Woodyatt over behaviour in camp

“We can’t have breakfast because the pans aren’t clean. We can’t have the pans clean because the boiler is not lit.

“The boiler is not lit because there’s only a little bit of wood…”

David then issued his telling off to Louise: “Don’t go too bossy Louise.

“Don’t take your leadership too seriously. No, no, honestly. It’s fine… but take it down,” he advised.

Louise replied: “If we do that, we won’t eat.”

I’m A Celebrity fans were very much Team Louise (Credit: ITV)

David calls Louise ‘patonising’

In the Telegraph, David vented.

“It’s very simple, I said to Louise: ‘Don’t take it seriously, please. Stay calm, okay.’ It’s just a role in the Castle. Don’t patronise, please, don’t do that,” he said.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity fans spot Louise Minchin’s message to Frankie Bridge during exit

Louise later said privately to Frankie: “I’ve also had a telling off by David Ginola. You need to calm down your leadership. I said nothing back, I just got everybody moving this morning.

“I just don’t like being told off by anybody.”

Frankie agreed with her pal and said: “That’s the job you’ve been given, I don’t think you’re being an [bleep] about it.”

Frankie added: “Don’t let it bother you, because you’ve not done anything.”

How did I’m A Celebrity viewers react?

Reaction on Twitter was very much Team Louise.

One said: “Errr David, you were the patronising one there.”

Another declared: “David the Diva Ginola showing his true colours.”

A third commented: “I think you were the one that was being a bit patronising that David Ginola not her #imaceleb And again Danny was a bit snaky.”

Another posted: “DAVID THAT WAS UNCALLED FOR???”

“David, shut up. Louise is literally just saying if everyone mucks in, it gets done quicker. She doesn’t need to ‘calm down’ at all,” declared another.

I’m A Celebrity continues tomorrow night (December 11) on ITV at 9pm.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us who you’re backing to win.