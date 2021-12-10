I’m A Celebrity viewers spotted Louise Minchin giving Frankie Bridge a message before departing the castle last night (December 9).

The former BBC Breakfast host was axed from the ITV programme on Thursday, after facing the bottom two with Matty Lee.

As she left the camp, Louise showed her support to the last woman standing.

Louise Minchin whispered to Frankie Bridge as she left the I’m A Celebrity castle (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Louise Minchin

Louise said her final goodbyes to the remaining campmates last night.

Turning to Frankie for a hug, the broadcaster said: “I’ll miss you! You take care.”

She then whispered in Frankie’s ear: “Go win it.”

Go win it

Frankie is the only girl remaining in the camp.

During her exit chat with Ant and Dec, Louise admitted that she was “disappointed” to be the fourth female eliminated.

She said: “I am disappointed that is the case and I don’t know why that is the case.

Louise left the camp last night (Credit: ITV)

“There’s some great girls and women in there.”

Speaking about Frankie, Ant asked: “Will she struggle in there without you?”

Louise responded: “I think she’s going to find it tough, but I said to her go win it. Hopefully she will!”

“She gets anxious but she’s absolutely incredible. I just hope she can get through these last few days.”

It comes as no surprise over who Louise picked as her winner.

The star concluded her exit chat, saying: “There’s only one Frankie Bridge!”

Did Louise just say to Frankie you’ll win it??? #ImACeleb — JLUFCN (@jlufcn) December 9, 2021

#ImACeleb is it really worth watching I'm a celebrity Louise when leaving hugged Stupid Frankie and whispered to her your going to win lol… It's fixed 😆 — Shiraz (@shirazz55) December 9, 2021

Sorry Louise, I don't think Frankie has a chance in hell, I think a King is guaranteed this year, and quite right too!*! #ImACeleb — Jan Wilkins (@janwilkins59) December 9, 2021

IAC viewers react to Louise’s message

Louise’s message to Frankie in camp didn’t go unnoticed with I’m A Celebrity viewers.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Louise saying ‘go win it’ to Frankie #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity.”

A second asked: “Did Louise just say to Frankie you’ll win it??? #ImACeleb.”

In addition, a third wrote: #ImACeleb is it really worth watching I’m A Celebrity. Louise when leaving hugged stupid Frankie and whispered to her you’re going to win lol… it’s fixed.”

However, one posted: “Sorry Louise, I don’t think Frankie has a chance in hell, I think a King is guaranteed this year, and quite right too!! #ImACeleb.”

Earlier today, Louise appeared on Good Morning Britain to speak about her castle departure and her possible next career move.

