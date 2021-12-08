I’m A Celebrity fans divided as Adam and Naughty Boy row over chores

Fans of I’m A Celebrity have been left divided over Adam Woodyatt and his comments to Naughty Boy.

The pair are supposed to be doing chores together, but when ‘tired’ Naughty stayed in bed, Adam ended up doing everything himself.

And while some viewers thought Naughty was lazy and annoying, others felt Adam was the one causing trouble and being ‘passive aggressive’.

Adam made his feelings about Naughty Boy clear in the Telegraph (Credit: ITV)

Read more: I’m A Celebrity bosses panicking one final blow is looming ahead of the final

What happened between Naughty Boy and Adam Woodyatt?

Talking in the Telegraph, Adam told the cameras: “I got up this morning, I think I was first one up. I’m on cleaning duty – I share with Naughty; except he was in bed.

“I just cracked on and did everything except the privy.”

He then added: “Seriously, Naughty’s going to wake up and there’s going to be nothing for him to do. He might as well stay in bed all day. Oh, he is…

“Being in here, it does magnify things. It does affect your reactions to things and simple tasks. Especially when the person you’re supposed to be doing them with is in bed.”

However when Naughty Boy woke, Adam said: “Afternoon!” and then told Naughty Boy he’d done all of the chores apart from the privy.

Naughty Boy told Adam he hadn’t slept well and said: “It’s not the end of the world, Adam.”

They later made up with Adam insisting he hadn’t meant to make Naughty Boy feel bad.

Naughty Boy said: “It’s fine.”

Adam said: “Start again?” and they fist bumped.

Naughty Boy whinged he didn’t sleep well (Credit: ITV)

Whose side were I’m A Celebrity fans on?

Many sided with Adam, saying they hated laziness and people should pull their weight.

I’m with Adam on this one. Also I have no patience. #ImACeleb — rachel (@martini7878) December 8, 2021

Adams a good bloke. Hope he wins. #ImACeleb — gary (@ElvisyGary) December 8, 2021

Seriously wtf goes through Naughty Boy’s head ??? With one thing left for him to do surely he’d just do it so there’s less for Adam to moan at him about ??? Adam’s absolutely right in what he’s saying though #ImACeleb — Andrew (@Andrew_GWilson) December 8, 2021

Definitely Team Adam!! I’m a big sleeper (chronic fatigue is a joy to live with) but even I get the principle that you get up and do what is needed for others *then* go have your lengthy nap!#ImACeleb — Helen Ellis (@HJ_Ellis) December 8, 2021

#ImACeleb Quite right Adam. Hope naughty boy goes soon. — elizabeth scott 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@suzysasha) December 8, 2021

Good on Adam for just starting it himself though rather than going and getting him out of bed 😂 #ImACeleb — Dyl 🎄 (@OfficialDylsey) December 8, 2021

Read more: Kadeena Cox reveals huge struggles on I’m A Celebrity that meant she needed help

Some fans turned on Adam

However, there were some viewers who couldn’t stand the way Adam handled things.

They felt the EastEnders actor ‘has it in’ for Naughty Boy and was playing the martyr.

Adam really has it in for NB. U can see the hatred in his face 😂 tf. #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity — Cake.It.with.Nadz (@Nadia__xxx) December 8, 2021

I don’t like Adam, enough said #ImACeleb — Katie Challinor (@KatieChallinor) December 8, 2021

Adam the martyr. Give it a rest mate. #ImACeleb — Jason Freeman (@Jasoncfreeman) December 8, 2021

i’m not a big fan of naughty boy but if adam wanted help just bloody ask ?? #ImACeleb — dulcie (@egyptianbIues) December 8, 2021

Adam is like that grumpy parent that moans for you leaving the light on, and I LOVE IT! #ImACeleb — Ryan Ketley (@realdizzeeg) December 8, 2021

Can’t stand the passive aggressive attitudes in camp 😭 just communicate instead of expecting people like Naughty Boy to read your mind #ImACeleb — Ri 🎄✨ (@crossingspoonie) December 8, 2021

I’m A Celebrity airs weeknights at 9pm on ITV and also on ITV Hub.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.