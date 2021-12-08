TV

I’m A Celebrity fans divided as Adam and Naughty Boy row over chores

Was he being lazy or was Adam being passive aggressive?

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

Fans of I’m A Celebrity have been left divided over Adam Woodyatt and his comments to Naughty Boy.

The pair are supposed to be doing chores together, but when ‘tired’ Naughty stayed in bed, Adam ended up doing everything himself.

And while some viewers thought Naughty was lazy and annoying, others felt Adam was the one causing trouble and being ‘passive aggressive’.

I'm A Celebrity Adam Woodyatt in the Telegraph
Adam made his feelings about Naughty Boy clear in the Telegraph (Credit: ITV)

What happened between Naughty Boy and Adam Woodyatt?

Talking in the Telegraph, Adam told the cameras: “I got up this morning, I think I was first one up. I’m on cleaning duty – I share with Naughty; except he was in bed.

“I just cracked on and did everything except the privy.”

He then added: “Seriously, Naughty’s going to wake up and there’s going to be nothing for him to do. He might as well stay in bed all day. Oh, he is…

“Being in here, it does magnify things. It does affect your reactions to things and simple tasks. Especially when the person you’re supposed to be doing them with is in bed.”

However when Naughty Boy woke, Adam said: “Afternoon!” and then told Naughty Boy he’d done all of the chores apart from the privy.

Naughty Boy told Adam he hadn’t slept well and said: “It’s not the end of the world, Adam.”

They later made up with Adam insisting he hadn’t meant to make Naughty Boy feel bad.

Naughty Boy said: “It’s fine.”

Adam said: “Start again?” and they fist bumped.

I'm A Celebrity Naughty Boy
Naughty Boy whinged he didn’t sleep well (Credit: ITV)

Whose side were I’m A Celebrity fans on?

Many sided with Adam, saying they hated laziness and people should pull their weight.

Some fans turned on Adam

However, there were some viewers who couldn’t stand the way Adam handled things.

They felt the EastEnders actor ‘has it in’ for Naughty Boy and was playing the martyr.

I’m A Celebrity airs weeknights at 9pm on ITV and also on ITV Hub.

