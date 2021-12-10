I’m A Celebrity fans and campmates close to tears as David details his ‘death’ on football pitch

I’m A Celebrity star David Ginola told campmates tonight (December 10) that he met girlfriend Maeva and “hours later” he “died on the football pitch”.

David suffered a heart attack during a game and was clinically dead for 12 minutes.

However, earlier on in the day he’d met the love of his life.

He told campmates: “One minute I met an amazing woman, and then my life changed.”

What did I’m A Celebrity star David say about his heart attack?

As I’m A Celebrity star Frankie Bridge urged David to get some therapy after the incident, he revealed that he isn’t scared of death any more.

David revealed: “I met my girlfriend the day I died. We’ve been together six years.

“She called me in the morning and she said: ‘Did you have a good sleep?’ I said: ‘Very few hours, but it was fine.’ In the afternoon, I died on the football pitch.”

In the Telegraph David said: “If the doctors hadn’t saved me, then I could never have had the special relationship that I have now.”

He continued: “I didn’t have my phone with me. After two weeks, I had my phone back and I had a message, I had flashes.

“I remembered this brunette, but I couldn’t see the face, couldn’t remember everything.

“I had this message saying: ‘David, how are you, I’m worried,’” he said.

“My girlfriend probably didn’t know what to think. She didn’t see me for ages after we first met, maybe she thought I wasn’t interested, but actually I had been recovering in hospital.”

How did David’s campmates react?

As viewers at home cooed over the romantic Frenchman, so too did David’s pal Danny Miller.

“It was love at first sight and in fact he actually had love at second sight as he couldn’t remember what she looked like,” Danny said.

Swooning, he added: “You’d watch that in a film and you’d go: ‘That was a great film, but it can’t be true.’ It’s what dreams are made of.”

David admitted: “You meet this girl and in the afternoon you died, it’s crazy.”

How did viewers at home react?

Just when you thought we couldn’t fall more in love with David, we did.

One commented: “So I’ve just fallen in love with #davidginola some more.”

Another declared: “My boyfriend didn’t die after meeting me for the first time, clearly doesn’t love me as much as David loves his girlfriend.”

A third said: “David talking about dying and meeting the love of his life on the same day,” adding three crying emojis.

Meanwhile, a fourth added: “Tonight’s episode is full of the feels.”

I’m A Celebrity continues tomorrow night (December 11) on ITV at 9pm.

