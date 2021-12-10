I'm a celebrity david
TV

I’m A Celebrity fans and campmates close to tears as David details his ‘death’ on football pitch

Like something out a movie, Danny quipped

By Nancy Brown

I’m A Celebrity star David Ginola told campmates tonight (December 10) that he met girlfriend Maeva and “hours later” he “died on the football pitch”.

David suffered a heart attack during a game and was clinically dead for 12 minutes.

However, earlier on in the day he’d met the love of his life.

He told campmates: “One minute I met an amazing woman, and then my life changed.”

I'm a celebrity david
I’m A Celebrity star David was clinically dead after a heart attack on the pitch in 2016 (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity star David say about his heart attack?

As I’m A Celebrity star Frankie Bridge urged David to get some therapy after the incident, he revealed that he isn’t scared of death any more.

David revealed: “I met my girlfriend the day I died. We’ve been together six years.

“She called me in the morning and she said: ‘Did you have a good sleep?’ I said: ‘Very few hours, but it was fine.’ In the afternoon, I died on the football pitch.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity fans call out Adam Woodyatt over behaviour in camp

In the Telegraph David said: “If the doctors hadn’t saved me, then I could never have had the special relationship that I have now.”

I'm a celebrity david
Frankie listened intently to the tale of David’s ‘death’ (Credit: ITV)

He continued: “I didn’t have my phone with me. After two weeks, I had my phone back and I had a message, I had flashes.

“I remembered this brunette, but I couldn’t see the face, couldn’t remember everything.

“I had this message saying: ‘David, how are you, I’m worried,’” he said.

“My girlfriend probably didn’t know what to think. She didn’t see me for ages after we first met, maybe she thought I wasn’t interested, but actually I had been recovering in hospital.”

I'm a celebrity david
Danny looked close to tears over David’s story (Credit: ITV)

How did David’s campmates react?

As viewers at home cooed over the romantic Frenchman, so too did David’s pal Danny Miller.

“It was love at first sight and in fact he actually had love at second sight as he couldn’t remember what she looked like,” Danny said.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity fans spot Louise Minchin’s message to Frankie Bridge during exit

Swooning, he added: “You’d watch that in a film and you’d go: ‘That was a great film, but it can’t be true.’ It’s what dreams are made of.”

David admitted: “You meet this girl and in the afternoon you died, it’s crazy.”

How did viewers at home react?

Just when you thought we couldn’t fall more in love with David, we did.

One commented: “So I’ve just fallen in love with #davidginola some more.”

Another declared: “My boyfriend didn’t die after meeting me for the first time, clearly doesn’t love me as much as David loves his girlfriend.”

A third said: “David talking about dying and meeting the love of his life on the same day,” adding three crying emojis.

Meanwhile, a fourth added: “Tonight’s episode is full of the feels.”

I’m A Celebrity continues tomorrow night (December 11) on ITV at 9pm.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us who you’re backing to win.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

William and kate
Royal fans are all saying the same thing about Prince Louis as William and Kate release Christmas card
Adam Woodyatt stars in I'm A Celebrity
I’m A Celebrity: Why did Adam Woodyatt split from his wife after 22 years?
Caroline Flack mum has spoke out about her late daughter
Caroline Flack’s mum calls out fake celeb friends who claim they knew daughter: ‘It really hurts’
I'm A Celebrity Ant and Dec
I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec called out for ‘scaring’ viewers over Simon Gregson
GMB guest today alongside Kate Garraway
GMB viewers brand guest ‘disrespectful’ as he calls for ‘lazy’ elderly to get back to work
denise loose women
Loose Women star Denise Welch calls for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to have a ‘vasectomy’