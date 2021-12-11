I’m A Celebrity viewers all had the same complaint as Matty Lee became the latest star to leave the castle last night (December 10).

The 23-year-old Olympic diver was axed alongside EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt – just days before the show’s finale.

And fans of the series were devastated to see Matty go.

Matty Lee became the latest campmate to be axed from I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Matty Lee axed from show

Matty became the latest star to wave goodbye to the Welsh castle last night.

The diver appeared gutted as Ant and Dec delivered the news to camp.

During his exit interview, Matty explained that the experience lived up to his expectation.

He shared: “I wanted the public to see a more relaxed me. I know there’s a funny side to me.

“And I thought going on here would show who I am, and I hope they have.”

Matty placed fifth in the series, while Adam came in at sixth.

Matt left alongside Adam Woodyatt (Credit: ITV)

IAC viewers ‘gutted’ over Matty’s exit

Fans of the show appeared devastated for the star.

Many took to social media to share their thoughts after Matty’s eviction, with some complaining that the star didn’t receive enough airtime.

One shared: “Would like to have seen and heard more from Matty, he didn’t have enough air time to show his personality. Really enjoyed seeing more of him today #ImACeleb.”

I just wish Matty had more airtime

Another wrote: “I just wish Matty had more airtime, he was so lovely and just got on with everything he had to do #ImACeleb.”

A third tweeted: “Really [bleeped] that Matty’s not had much airtime at all until tonight though #ImACeleb.”

A fourth posted: “I wish Matty got more air time before people started leaving, he’s so lovely and I feel like he’s a good laugh too #ImACeleb @imacelebrity.”

A fifth complained: “Matty deserved more screen time. I wish he got the screen time from the start #ImACeleb.”

Furthermore, another posted: “Matty seemed so gutted that he didn’t make the final four man. Can’t believe he is out #ImaCeleb #ImACelebrity.”

However, others shared a different view.

One tweeted: “#ImACeleb Matty seems a nice lad, but he’s so wet and boring.”

Another wrote: “#ImACeleb I got it right… Matty the boring and Adam the just annoying OUT!”

In addition, a third said: “So glad Matty has gone. Should have been first one out. Frankie to win definitely #ImACeleb.”

