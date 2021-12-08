The family of I’m A Celebrity contestant Naughty Boy have issued a plea to fans after he landed in the bottom two.

The music producer and Radio 1 Extra DJ Snoochie Shy were up against each other to become the third campmate to leave.

But Snoochie was evicted from Gwrych Castle, leaving Naughty Boy in the running.

So what have his family said?

Naughty Boy at work as a music producer (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Taking to his Twitter account, family members have been proactively sharing the numbers to vote for Naughty to stay.

One fan wrote: “The King has to stay. NB is too funny and kind,”, with a heart emoji.

His family replied: “Exactly. Don’t stop voting for him, thank you!”

If it wasn’t for him it would be dead boring.

Many viewers are offering their support.

One wrote: “The man deserves to win.

Naughty Boy on ITV’s Lorraine (Credit: ITV on YouTube)

“Came in thinking he was the weakest link of the group and has proved himself wrong by winning a huge load of stars for the camp.

“He’s literally made this show this year. Please vote to keep him in #TeamNaughty #NaughtyBoyToWin.”

A second said: “It’s true! If it wasn’t for him it would be dead boring.

“Quote of the series: ‘David is cooking the octopus like he’s making love to it.'”

Meanwhile, a third agreed: “Naughty Boy has carried this year’s series, I don’t get why he was in the bottom two #ImACeleb.”

But some viewers think he should be the next to get the boot from the ITV show.

One harsh Twitter user wrote “No don’t stop voting for him,” before adding: “Sorry forgot commas were important. No don’t, stop voting for him.”

Naughty Boy has gained many fans since being in the castle (Credit: ITV)

Is Naughty Boy being ‘bullied’ on the show?

The star has found himself at the centre of a ‘bullying row, as some fans claim campmates are picking on him.

Viewers were left fuming after yet another row erupted in the castle camp – this time between David Ginola and Naughty Boy.

They took to Twitter claiming Naughty Boy was being singled out for unfair treatment.

One wrote: “Naughty Boy wasn’t the only one who said David should do it lmao! Borderline bullying now.”

In addition, a second said: “Bullying Naughty Boy for no reason.”

A third chimed in: “ITV needs to do something about this Naughty Boy bullying after EVERY episode. The guy does nothing, wins EVERY star for the camp and still gets bullied online. This is awful.”

Arlene Phillips left the castle first after receiving the least votes to stay, followed by Paralympian Kadeena Cox.

