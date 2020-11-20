I’m A Celebrity facing ‘fix’ claims after viewers fume as the voting app crashes

I’m A Celebrity has been hit with “fix” claims after viewers were unable to vote on the show’s app.

For the first time in the ITV reality series, Jordan North was free from competing in the dreaded challenge, with Mo Farah being selected to face Fort Locks.

However, fans were left fuming as the app unexpectedly crashed for half of the voting time.

I’m A Celebrity viewers claim the voting app is a ‘fix’ (Credit: ITV)

According to some, they were left with just five minutes to place their votes.

One tweeted: “It’s a fix – the app isn’t working for me to vote @jordannorth1 into another trial.”

A second fumed: “It’s gonna be a fix, can’t voteeeeee #ImACeleb.”

A third complained: “How were people supposed to vote when the app wasn’t working? #ImACeleb.”

Viewers voted for Mo Farah to face the next Bushtucker Trial (Credit: ITV)

Another added: “#ImACeleb That app vote was a bit of a balls-up – the app was down for most of it!”

A fifth said: “Couldn’t even vote for who to do the trial. Silly I’m A Celeb app for not working for the past ten mins.”

What happened on I’m A Celebrity?

Last night’s show saw Radio 1 DJ Jordan take on his fourth Bushtucker trial of the series.

He faced his fears in Trapped Door, which saw him try and find stars in an underground cave.

Wondering if the ITV producers "broke" the app on purpose so people couldn't vote for Jordan?? #ImACeleb — Dave (@SAAsDaddy) November 19, 2020

how were people supposed to vote when the app wasn’t working #ImACeleb — ☽ ηat ☾ 🦇 (@b0nelessivar) November 19, 2020

@antanddec the #ImACeleb app wasn’t working for anyone so hardly anyone managed to vote 😭 — Immie (@icerowe) November 19, 2020

As he tried to move a star along a metal frame, Jordan said: “Don’t think about it, happy place, happy place!

“Come on Jordan. Don’t panic. We’re going to feed the house tonight.”

As thousands of critters dropped on him, he battled through and added: “I’m not thinking about it.”

In the end, the radio presenter won the group 12 out of 12 stars.

I’m A Celebrity viewers were unable to vote for their favourite stars (Credit: ITV)

Giovanna surprises the camp

Meanwhile, Giovanna Fletcher surprised the group with S Club 7’s hit track Reach for her luxury item.

Explaining her choice, she said: “I know you’re all really excited about my one. I thought something to lift our spirits and give us a bit of a boogie.”

Other luxury items included Beverley Callard’s hairbrush and Shane Richie’s Disney Princess shower gel.

