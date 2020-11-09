I’m A Celebrity: Emma Willis and Holly Willoughby back Giovanna Fletcher to win

I’m A Celebrity star Giovanna Fletcher has been backed by pals Emma Willis and Holly Willoughby.

The mum-of-three, who is set to appear on the ITV series on Sunday (November 15), was supported by the TV stars today.

Giovanna and Emma share a close bond as their husbands – Tom Fletcher and Matt Willis – joined forces to form McBusted in 2013.

Giovanna Fletcher will appear on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: Splash News)

I’m A Celebrity: Emma Willis shows her support to Giovanna Fletcher

Emma couldn’t hide her excitement as she shared a snap of Giovanna on her Instagram profile.

She gushed: “In our little McBusted family, we have 2 Kings of the jungle and a King of the dance floor…

“Are we about to add a Queen to the list?! We love you @mrsgifletcher you’ve got this!!”

Emma’s husband Matt previously won the show in 2006, while Dougie Poynter was crowned King of the Jungle in 2011.

Emma Willis gushed over Giovanna (Credit: SplashNews.com)

McFly’s Harry Judd also won the coveted Glitter Ball trophy in Strictly Come Dancing back in 2011.

Fans rushed to comment on Emma’s post, with one writing: “Yes 100%, give her the crown already.”

A second added: “Gi’s already a queen.”

Another said: “Yes!!! My winner before even starting!!!”

Holly is convinced Giovanna will win (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly backs Giovanna to win

Meanwhile, Holly showed her support to Giovanna on This Morning earlier today.

The ITV star said: “I think she’s going to win. I’m just throwing it out there. She’s a lovely, down-to-earth, gorgeous girl.”

She’s solid, a safe pair of hands and really nice

When asked if she knew Giovanna personally, Holly added: “I do know her.

“She’s been on here a few times. She’s solid, a safe pair of hands and really nice.”

Giovanna alongside her I’m A Celebrity co-stars (Credit: ITV)

How did Giovanna and Emma become friends?

As well as their boy band link, the pair also share a love for parenting.

While Giovanna is mum to three sons, Buzz, six, and Buddy, four, and two-year-old Max, Emma has three children, 11-year-old daughter Isabelle, eight-year-old son Ace and four-year-old daughter Trixie.

Earlier this year, the friends of 15 years appeared on White Wine Question Time as they opened up on dealing with hormones after having kids.

Emma said: “As you get older, I do I find I am much more hormonal.

“I still feel like my hormones are getting more severe as I get older.”

Giovanna added: “I found my mood completely changed. When I was a teenager and I’d have a period, I’d just be angry, whereas now the hormones are completely different and it puts you in a really sad place.”

