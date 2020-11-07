I’m A Celebrity: Eamonn Holmes criticised for ‘rude’ remark about Giovanna Fletcher

Eamonn Holmes has come under fire from This Morning viewers after making what some felt was a bit of a dismissive remark about rumoured I’m A Celebrity contestant Giovanna Fletcher.

The TV presenter was discussing the rumoured line-up for this year’s instalment of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! when author Giovanna’s name come up.

“The favourite is somebody called, never heard of her, Giovanna Fletcher. She’s 4/1, who is she?” he asked his wife and co-host Ruth Langsford.

Giovanna Fletcher (Splash News)

Ruth explained that Giovanna, who is married to McFly star Tom Fletcher, is a writer and has her own podcast.

“Never heard of her,” Eamonn replied.

“Very rude of @EamonnHolmes talking about Giovanna like that on @thismorning just now,” said one person on Twitter.

“Sorry to hear you’re so out of touch Eamonn, maybe try doing your research next time.”

Another posted: “@EamonnHolmes Giovanna Fletcher is Tom Fletcher’s, out of McFly, wife.

“A bit rude to say never heard of her, she’s an amazing woman.”

I’m A Celebrity starts later this month but this year it will be held in Gwrych Castle in Wales instead of Australia, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

ITV has said the castle is located on a wooded hillside overlooking the Irish sea. It sits within 250 acres of grounds and sprawling gardens.

Despite the move, the contestants will still be taking on gruelling Bushtucker Trials and challenges and show bosses have assured fans that there will be “plenty of thrills and surprises along the way”.

So far there are lots of rumours about which celebrities might be bedding down in the castle under the watchful eye of Ant and Dec, but none have been confirmed so far.

Who are the I’m A Celebrity contestants this year?

According to The Sun, this year’s crop includes EastEnders legend Shane Richie, Corrie actress Bev Callard and Olympian Mo Farah.

Mo Farah (Splash News)

West End star Ruthie Henshall and BBC broadcast journalist Victoria Derbyshire are apparently competing alongside Giovanna.

Strictly star AJ Pritchard and TV presenter Vernon Kay are also among those thought to be taking part.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! begins on ITV on November 15.

