I’m A Celebrity: Dec Donnelly leaves viewers in hysterics with Boris Johnson impression

Many fans called Dec's impression "outstanding"

By Rebecca Carter

I’m A Celebrity viewers were left in hysterics as Dec Donnelly impersonated Boris Johnson.

During Wednesday night’s show, Ant McPartlin and Dec were discussing BBC journalist Victoria Derbyshire cracking jokes to her campmates in the castle.

Ant said: “We can’t wait to see Victoria’s next hard-hitting interview.”

Ant and Dec left I’m A Celebrity viewers in hysterics (Credit: ITV)

What did Ant and Dec say on I’m A Celebrity?

Imitating Victoria, Ant continued: “Prime Minister, the public has a right to know!

“What is green and wobbly and flies through the sky?”

Dec then did an impression of the Prime Minister, replying: “It’s a jellycopter,” while scratching his head and imitating Mr Johnson’s gestures.

He then said to the camera: “Evening Prime Minister. He’s definitely watching, he’s isolating isn’t he!”

Dec Donnelly impersonated Boris Johnson on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, viewers were in hysterics over Dec’s impression, with one person admitting they spat their drink out.

They said: “Dec’s impression of @BorisJohnson. Actually spat my drink out.”

He’s definitely watching, he’s isolating isn’t he!

Another wrote: “Dec’s impression of Boris Johnson, I’m crying.”

A third added: “Watching Ant and Dec make fun of @BorisJohnson is a highlight of my day, only 10 minutes into the episode!”

In addition, a fourth tweeted: “Dec’s impression of Boris Johnson was outstanding.”

Another admitted: “Ant and Dec nearly made me spit my drink out then.”

Meanwhile, tonight’s episode sees new campmates Russell Watson and Ruthie Henshall enter the castle.

Ahead of their arrival, Russell said: “Don’t think it’s going to be fun at all. I don’t really want to think about the bugs at the moment.”

West End star Ruthie said: “There’s a big difference in the known and the unknown and we’re in the unknown.

“It’s really a bit scary. Going in late you’re suddenly feeling much more on show. You’ve got to bring something to the table.”

