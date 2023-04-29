I’m A Celebrity viewers were shocked by Dec Donnelly’s appearance on the show last night.

Unlike I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! which usually airs in the autumn, the first-ever all-stars I’m A Celebrity… South Africa is not live and was actually filmed last year.

Last night (April 28), ITV viewers took to Twitter to air their surprise at how buff Declan Donnelly seemed to be looking on the show this week. After Dec wore a particularly tight shirt, fans couldn’t help but notice that he seems to have been going to the gym.

Dec showed off his muscles on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Dec Donnelly fans shocked by his appearance

Away from the trials and tribulations in camp, viewers were left distracted by Dec’s new “buff” appearance.

Has Dec being working out?

“Loved that shirt on you today Dec, showing your muscles,” gushed one viewer. A second swooned as they tweeted: “Has Dec being working out?” While a third tweeted a picture of a cartoon-muscled man and said: “Dec tonight”.

Loved that shirt on you today dec, showing your muscles 💪🏻 — Martine Rowley (@RowleyMartine) April 28, 2023

The show has been a big success, with ITV celebrating massive viewing figures and fans happy to see it back on their screens. However, some haven’t been entirely happy with the new format.

It turns out many viewers sitting at home are frustrated that they aren’t able to vote for the trials because the show isn’t live.

I’m A Celebrity viewers couldn’t get over Dec’s buff-looking appearance (Credit: ITV)

Fans upset they can’t vote

One frustrated viewer tweeted: “The only problem I’m having with #imacelebrity #ImACelebritysouthafrica is we can’t vote for trials.”

“This would be much better if it wasn’t pre-recorded and we could vote was super excited for this series but bit pointless when we can’t vote not sure I like it!! #imacelebrity,” tweeted a second viewer. While a third added this week: “Why do they bother making a half-hearted summer #imacelebrity that’s not even live. Not as fun when u can’t vote the most annoying ones out #ImACeleb.”

Meanwhile, Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith became the first pair to be eliminated this week.

