I’m A Celebrity star David Ginola has missed out on the show’s finale following a shock elimination from camp.

The former footballer, 54, became the latest celebrity to leave the ITV show tonight (December 11).

Danny Miller, Simon Gregson and Frankie Bridge will compete in tomorrow night’s finale.

David Ginola left the I’m A Celebrity castle tonight (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: David Ginola leaves castle

During tonight’s show, the stars took part in the epic Celebrity Cyclone challenge.

However, David’s journey soon came to an end.

Ant and Dec delivered the news to camp before the retired footballer joined them for a chat.

Speaking about his time in camp, David said: “It surprised me in a good way and a bad way.

“Obviously it was really hard, but I get some positive things in my mind.”

The star also admitted that he found The Clink particularly difficult.

Viewers appeared stunned as David left the show (Credit: ITV)

How did I’m A Celebrity fans respond?

Viewers appeared gobsmacked over David’s departure from the show.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “David, you were robbed mate #ImACeleb.”

Another added: “When you thought David was going to win the whole thing #ImACeleb.”

Can’t believe David Ginola is out!

A third wrote: “#ImACeleb WHO THE HELL DIDN’T VOTE DAVID YOU MONSTERS.”

In addition, a fourth shared: “I’m shocked thought David would be in the final possibly win, reckon Frankie will win now #ImACeleb.”

A fifth posted: “Someone will have to scrape me off the floor. Can’t believe David Ginola is out. He’s been robbed. #ImACeleb.”

Shocked. Absolutely SHOCKED that David was voted out of #ImACeleb — Liz Manley (@LizManley21) December 11, 2021

Someone will have to scrape me off the floor. Can't believe David Ginola is out. He's been robbed. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/JNviUAfEbg — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Lorna Carey (@nemorolo) December 11, 2021

Loved David Ginola in #ImACeleb Danny or Simon to win — Sheryl meaney (@SherylMCFC) December 11, 2021

It’s got to be Simon to win now. The only one in there who’s actually unproblematic and hasn’t managed to annoy me the whole time he’s been in there #ImACeleb — papí chulo (@btchimaboss) December 11, 2021

David, you was robbed mate #ImACeleb — Lady Martha (@LadyMartha19) December 11, 2021

#ImACeleb WHO THE HELL DIDN’T VOTE DAVID YOU MONSTERS pic.twitter.com/iup11GImke — Georgia Ross (@Geoorgiaross) December 11, 2021

A sixth tweeted: “Shocked. Absolutely SHOCKED that David is out of #ImACeleb.”

Meanwhile, others commented on the remaining finalists.

One said: “It’s got to be Simon to win now. The only one in there who’s actually unproblematic and hasn’t managed to annoy me the whole time he’s been in there #ImACeleb.”

Furthermore, a second tweeted: “Loved David Ginola in #ImACeleb. Danny or Simon to win.”

