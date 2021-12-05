I’m A Celebrity star Danny Miller reportedly found himself at the centre of a bitter marriage split between his fiancée Steph and her ex Daniel.

Steph, who dated Danny as a teenager, married Daniel in July 2018.

However, they were separated – but not divorced – when Steph reconnected with the Emmerdale star.

And, according to The Sun, up until that point Daniel was “optimistic” about saving their marriage.

Danny Miller has been missing fiancée Steph and baby Albert (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Danny Miller, Steph and her ex?

Steph has previously admitted that she and Danny dated when they were teenagers.

She also recently admitted that he was the first boy she kissed when she was 10.

Read more: Danny Miller’s fiancée Steph admits star’s ‘bad habit’ that will wind up fellow campmates

However, Danny moved away when they were teenagers and things fizzled out.

The pair reconnected two years ago, with Steph admitting they were both in a “bad place” when they met.

Of course, Steph and Danny now have an adorable baby boy, Albert, with Danny last night seen kissing a picture of his young family before he went to sleep on I’m A Celebrity.

He’s also spoken about missing his childhood sweetheart, having a few tears to pal David Ginola.

And now her ex is apparently upset at being “airbrushed” from the picture by the couple.

Steph recently welcomed baby Albert with Danny (Credit: ITV)

When did Steph marry Daniel?

The pair were together for 10 years and married in July 2018.

However, it’s reported there were difficulties in their marriage and they separated before Steph rekindled her childhood romance with Danny.

That didn’t stop Daniel from feeling “heartbroken” and “in pieces” when he heard the pair were back together and realised their marriage couldn’t be saved.

Read more: Arlene Phillips divides I’m a Celebrity fans with sly insult about Danny Miller

A source told The Sun: “They were separated, but Daniel was heartbroken when he found out about it.”

He was apparently “optimistic” about saving the marriage, which ended in divorce this summer.

The source added: “There were difficulties in the marriage. They were on a separation but Daniel was optimistic about saving it.

“However, with Miller on the scene, it couldn’t be salvaged and left him absolutely heartbroken and in pieces.”

The source also claimed that Steph’s relationship with Danny was “the final straw” and that it led to a “very painful divorce”.

ED! has contacted a rep for Danny for a comment on this story.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.