The iconic I’m A Celebrity Cyclone challenge could be cancelled this year as Storm Barra is predicted to hit Gwrych Castle this week.

The storm hitting camp comes just days after Storm Arwen forced the celebrities to be evacuated and for the show to go off-air for three days.

Why have producers ‘cancelled’ the Cyclone?

Producers are reportedly panicking over having to axe the Cyclone (Credit: ITV)

Storm Barra’s effects have already been felt in the UK. Strong winds and heavy rainfall have already caused power outages in parts of the country.

Now the storm is making ITV bosses nervous too, as it could see the cancellation of the iconic Cyclone challenge.

The famous challenge will see the four remaining campmates on the show dress up as superheroes and attempt to make their way up an enormous water slide. They have to do all this whilst being pelted with obstacles and hosed down.

A source spoke to The Sun about how ITV bosses are “panicking” about potentially having to axe the challenge.

What has the reaction of the I’m A Celebrity producers been?

The Cyclone went ahead last year, with Ant and Dec wrapped up warm, unlike the celebrities (Credit: ITV)

The source said: “Producers are panicking a bit. It’s [the Cyclone] the centrepiece of the whole series, and what many of the celebrities say is the point of the show they want to get to.”

They continued, saying: “Production staff are frantically checking the weather ahead of filming it later this week.”

The source then revealed that I’m A Celebrity producers reportedly have 10 different weather apps on the go. These various weather apps are providing them with regular updates on the storm and the weather.

“The cyclone is hard work anyway, let alone if you’re falling on frozen water. They fear if it does go ahead it might be the first time since its inclusion in the show that no-one gets to the end of it,” the source added.

ED! has contacted reps for I’m A Celebrity for comment.

How did Storm Arwen affect I’m A Celebrity?

Snoochie Shy left the show last night (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Storm Barra will be yet another storm to have given I’m A Celebrity producers a headache recently. On November 26, Ant and Dec pre-recorded their segments for the first in the show’s history due to the storm.

On November 27 the celebrities evacuated the castle as the storm worsened. The show then went off air between November 27 and 29, until it re-commenced on November 30.

News of the possible cancellation of the Cyclone challenge comes the day after the third celebrity left the show.

DJ Snoochie Shy left I’m A Celebrity last night, joining Arlene Phillips and Kadeena Cox by being voted out of Gwrych Castle.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Wednesday, December 8) at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

