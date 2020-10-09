Ant and Dec on I'm A Celebrity - 2020 series UK
TV

I’m A Celebrity could ‘stay in the UK for two more years because of coronavirus’

Could mean no return to the jungle for a while yet

By Paul Hirons
| Updated:

I’m A Celebrity could stay in the UK for two more years, according to reports.

This year, the show has been taken out of the Australian jungle and will instead be beamed live from Gwrych Castle in Wales.

And, if the coronavirus continues to circulate, production could be staying put.

Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly
Ant and Dec might not be going back to the I’m A Celebrity jungle for a while (Credit: ITV)

Why could I’m A Celebrity stay in Wales for two more years?

The Sun reports that the show, which starts next month on ITV, could be looking at using the venue for “two more years”.

A source told the newspaper: “There is a very real chance that the show will be in the UK again next year, so they are trying to get their ducks in a row and have a plan B like this time around.

“They have informally spoken to the owners of the castle and asked about its availability over the next two years — so into 2022.

I'm A Celebrity 2020 location
The series might be sticking around Gwrych Castle for a while longer (Credit: Google Maps)

The source continued: “They are hopeful that the change of scenery will be a hit with viewers — and that could make it a shame to go rushing back to Australia unless it is absolutely necessary.”

Ent Daily has contacted reps for I’m A Celebrity for comment.

What have the I’m A Celebrity crew been doing at the castle?

The 19th-century, Grade I listed castle has been transformed by crew in order to make it safe for filming.

There is a very real chance that the show will be in the UK again next year.

Builders have had to fix ‘vertical cracking’ in the castle’s keep, the stone walls and its towers in order to make it fit to use.

The newspaper says that ITV bosses have spent up to ‘£1million’ to refurbish the castle.

What else have the lads been up to?

Last week, reports claimed that I’m A Celeb hosts, Ant and Dec, were caught in Storm Alex while they were filming scenes for the new series.

The pair took cover from the storm underneath a huge umbrella and posted a clip to their official Instagram feed.

Ant and Dec I'm A Celebrity
I’m A Celebrity will return later this year (Credit: YouTube)

They captioned the image: “Might want to take your brolly out today.

“It’s raining Ants and Decs out there.”

