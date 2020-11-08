I’m A Celebrity coronavirus crisis as AJ Pritchard tests positive

I’m A Celebrity rumoured contestant AJ Pritchard has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus ahead of next Sunday’s launch.

The former Strictly star is currently isolating with his girlfriend Abbie Quinnen near Gwrych castle in North Wales where this year’s series is set.

AJ is waiting to hear if he can take part in I’m A Celebrity (Credit: Splash)

AJ Pritchard tests positive for coronavirus

A source told The Sun: “It could put the whole show in jeopardy. This is the last thing anyone wanted.

“It has been a shock to AJ as he’s been feeling fine and following the precautions.

AJ, 26, is awaiting clearance so he can rejoin the celebrity line-up for the first day of filming on Friday.

“The ITV production team have gone to incredible lengths all year to make sure everything is carried out safely and with as minimal risk to the cast and crew as possible.

“There is little room for error. If several stars are struck down, particularly one of the older ones, then it would throw the whole show into jeopardy and be very problematic.”

Abbie and AJ are currently self-isolating (Credit: Splash)

ITV issues coronavirus statement

A rep for ITV said: ITV said: “We can confirm that a member of the cast has received a positive Covid result.

“That individual is self isolating where we are giving them all the support that they need.

“I’m A Celebrity has robust health and safety measures and protocols in place in order to operate safely within Covid guidelines.”

Mo Farah is reportedly in the line-up (Credit: Splash News) I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up

Although ITV has yet to confirm the 2020 celebrities, the full line-up has reportedly been leaked.

Set to join Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly for a very different I’m a Celebrity this year is former EastEnders actor Shane Richie.

More soap stars Coronation Street legend Beverley Callard and ex EastEnder Jessica Plummer are taking part.

Other castle-mates include musical star Ruthie Henshall and singer Russell Watson.

Olympic legend Mo Farah joins presenters Victoria Derbyshire and Vernon Kaye.

Completing the line-up are Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, Paralympian Hollie Arnold, writer Giovanna Fletcher and, of course, AJ if he gets the all clear.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! starts on ITV on Sunday, November 15 at 9pm.

