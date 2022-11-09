How much are the I’m A Celebrity stars getting paid and what’s their net worths?

The I’m A Celebrity stars will be adding to their net worth with what they’re being paid for doing the show. But how much exactly are they getting?

It is a good question. However, ITV doesn’t disclose how much they pay I’m A Celebrity contestants.

That means you should take reports claiming otherwise with a few grains of salt.

A similar proviso applies when Googling the net worth of individual I’m A Celebrity contestants.

However, regard such details with even more scepticism as the sources and amounts mentioned may not be reliable.

Nonetheless, here’s online claims about I’m A Celebrity stars’ pay and their net worth.

How much will the I’m A Celebrity stars get paid? What is their net worth?

I’m A Celebrity star Babatunde has earned his money already! (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

Babatunde Aleshe

According to reports, Celebrity Gogglebox star Babtunde will receive £65,000 for appearing on I’m A Celebrity 2022.

He is said to be worth £435,0o0. However, some unconfirmed claims online suggest his net worth is £1million.

Olivia has already left the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Olivia Attwood

She’s already departed the jungle, but Olivia will reportedly keep her I’m A Celebrity pay, apparently £125,000.

Additionally, several sites suggest the former Love Island cast member may have a net worth of £1.2million.

Sue known for her work on Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Sue Cleaver

Coronation Street actress Sue is said to be worth up to a cool £1million.

And she reportedly receives £115,000 for her time on I’m A Celebrity.

Scarlette Douglas

Scarlette presents A Place In The Sun – and some online reports reckon her net worth could be £4.5million.

Furthermore, her rumoured IAC fee of £65,000 could be money to put away for a rainy day, too.

Nice work if you can get it! (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

Boy George

1980s icon Boy George is apparently the highest paid of this year’s I’m A Celebrity contestants.

Some reports have claimed he could earn £500,000 for his reality show stint. Others believe £900,000 might be closer to the mark.

His net worth is also considered to be very high – with some claims that amount could be £43million.

Hancock will be a new arrival in camp (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock

Online reports claim the Tory MP is worth anywhere between £900,000 up to £4 million.

Additionally, tabloid claims suggest he could take home around £400,000 from his time down under.

Reports suggest he’ll donate a portion of his fee to charity.

Chris could reportedly receive £200k for his jungle stint (Credit: ITV)

Chris Moyles

Radio DJ Chris has a net worth of £5million, according to reports.

Meanwhile, he receives £200,000 for his presence in the camp for ITV, reports claim.

Jill Scott

Former Lioness Jill will receive £100,000 for his I’m A Celebrity appearance, rumours suggest.

Meanwhile, the ex footballer is said to have a net worth of £4.3million.

Rugby star Mike has become a favourite in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Mike Tindall

Mike, married to King Charles‘ niece Zara, could be one of the richest cast members in the show’s history.

According to reports, that amount could be over £15million.

Additionally, he will reportedly take home £265,000 for his jungle stint.

Seann Walsh

Stand up Seann will reportedly pick up £130,000 after the ‘latecomer’ – alongside with Matt Hancock – headed into the jungle.

Seann’s net worth could apparently fall between £350,000 and “millions”.

Owen Warner

Soap hunk Owen has a net worth between £950,000 and £4.5million, according to unsubstantiated reports.

He and his abs reportedly receive £60,000 for his I’m A Celebrity appearance.

Charlene may receive £75k for her jungle stint (Credit: ITV)

Charlene White

Newsreader Charlene has made headlines of her own while in the jungle – and will reportedly receive £75,000 for her participation.

Additionally, unconfirmed claims suggest she has a net worth of around £1million.

I’m a Celebrity 2022 continues tonight, Wednesday November 9, on ITV at 9pm.

