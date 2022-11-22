I’m A Celebrity star Chris Moyles’ jokes about Ant McPartlin’s past are reportedly being “deleted” from the show’s final edit, it has been claimed.

Chris is famous for his sharp tongue and sense of humour.

However, it’s apparently become a major headache for ITV bosses.

Reports suggest bosses are now being forced to edit out jokes being made by Chris on the show.

Chris Moyles has reportedly made jokes about Ant McPartlin in the I’m A Celebrity jungle (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity bosses ‘editing out’ Chris Moyles’ jokes

Chris is believed to have made several comments about Ant’s past, including his arrest following his car crash in 2018 and his alcoholism.

“There have been some [bleep]take remarks to Ant that have become a problem,” a source claimed to The Sun.

“Like when Ant and Dec pulled up in the speedboat in the first episode, Chris joked he was surprised they let Ant in anything so fast because he’s known to crash stuff.

“And there was a big bottle on one of the sets and Chris joked: ‘That’s the size of Ant’s vodka bottles at home,'” it’s alleged.

It’s claimed that the remarks are all being made in good jest.

However, bosses are reportedly struggling as a result because they have less footage to use from having to cut his jokes out.

ITV declined to comment on the story.

TV’s Ant previously had troubles with the law in the past (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Ant’s drink-driving smash?

Ant was famously fined £86,000 in 2018 and banned from driving for 20 months. It came following his decision to plead guilty to drink-driving.

He said at the time: “I just want to say I’m truly sorry for what happened.”

Ant went into recovery and later became sober: “It’s about how I am and how I will live my life in a good way.”

Chris’ pals concerned about the star

Meanwhile, Chris’ more subdued appearance in the jungle has left some of those who know him confused.

Speaking to The Sun, Gillian McKeith said: “Chris you hardly hear, but he is normally very vocal. I did X Factor: Battle of the Stars with him in 2006 and he certainly wasn’t quiet, believe me.

“I don’t even recognise him, he is different.

“He didn’t care what he said about you, to your face or behind your back. So I’m like: ‘What happened to you?'”

She added that she thinks they’re “all worried about cancel culture these days”.

Meanwhile, former campmate Pat Sharp, who was on the 2011 series of the show, recently claimed that Chirs is getting “too skinny”.

He said: “Chris is my pal. I’ve been there and I know how he feels. I’m a bit worried because he used to be a big guy. Now he’s wasting away.”

Pat added: “He’s lost a lot of weight but people will get tetchy when they don’t have food.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight (November 20), at 9pm.

