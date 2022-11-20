A former I’m A Celebrity star has said Chris Moyles is being ‘different’ on the show, saying she ‘doesn’t recognise’ him.

Gillian McKeith was on the ITV reality show back in 2010, and having worked with Chris before, thinks he’s “being careful”.

You Are What You Eat presenter Gillian worked with Chris in 2006 on the X Factor: Battle of the Stars, so she feels she knows he’s not being himself.

Gillian McKeith on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

What did Gillian say about Chris Moyles on I’m A Celebrity?

Speaking to The Sun, she said: “Chris you hardly hear, but he is normally very vocal.

“I did X Factor: Battle of the Stars with him in 2006 and he certainly wasn’t quiet, believe me. I don’t even recognise him, he is different.

“He didn’t care what he said about you, to your face or behind your back. So I’m like, ‘what happened to you?'”

She added that she thinks they’re ‘all worried about cancel culture these days’.

And Gillian isn’t the only former campmate to express concern for Chris.

Pat Sharp, who was on the 2011 series of the show, said his friend is getting ‘too skinny’.

Former I’m A Celebrity contestant Pat Sharp sits in the jungle camp (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

The former Fun House host, 61, said in a podcast that Chris should be put up for more challenges.

During the MailOnline podcast, he thinks that because Chris is losing weight in the jungle, he needs to get earning some stars.

He said: “Chris is my pal. I’ve been there and I know how he feels. I’m a bit worried because he used to be a big guy and now he’s wasting away.”

Pat added: “He’s lost a lot of weight but people will get tetchy when they don’t have food.”

He said he lost more than a stone himself while he was staying in the jungle.

The star added that not only do people get “stroppy” without enough food, they lose interest in it. He recalled that he was putting Berocca in his water as he felt he was “fading”.

I’m A Celebrity news

Chris was devastated after his trial last Wednesday (November 16), even apologising for his actions in the Boiling Point trial.

As part of the test, he came across all sorts of creepy crawlies, including cockroaches and eels. But the radio personality only ended up with one star.

Dec explained where the star was, but Chris suddenly lost his temper, shouting: “I GOT IT I KNOW!”

Chris Moyles lost his temper during the trial (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec struggled to hide their laughter. “Now there’s no need for anger Chris, is there? And you’re getting angry with the wrong people here,” Ant joked.

“You’re right, I’m really sorry,” Chris replied.

But Pat felt that Chris should keep having a crack at them.

He thinks his fanbase will keep him from eviction in the camp.

Pat described him as a “very pleasant man”, adding: “I think that he’s got a lot more to show and if he gets some more trials I think he’ll get better as he does them. So good luck to him and I hope he stays in.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight (November 20), at 9pm.

