I’m A Celebrity star Chris Moyles has been accused of “bullying” Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner.

Fans of the ITV show made the allegations after a series of jokes that Chris played on Owen.

One came about after Owen revealed that he had no idea who Chris was.

Radio DJ Chris took the opportunity to pretend to Owen that he was once a ballroom dancer, with Owen completely buying the elaborate story.

However, I’m A Celebrity viewers at home are unhappy with Chris’ treatment of Owen, with some claiming he is “bullying” the young actor.

What’s more, it’s claimed the jokes have been going unnoticed by rest of the campmates because of Matt Hancock’s presence in camp.

I’m A Celebrity: Chris Moyles accused of ‘bullying’ by viewers

The comments came after Owen surprised Chris when he said he didn’t know who the radio star was.

Taking advantage of the situation to make a joke, Chris told the actor that he was a world-class dancer, winning three British championships.

However, Owen believed every word of Chris’ tall tale – a story he has revisited numerous times since.

And fans of the show have alleged that it amounts to “bullying” on Chris’ part.

Viewers react

Posting on Twitter, one said: “Of course it’s all about Matt Hancock, but has the fact that Chris Moyles is bullying Owen with this charade gone unnoticed?

Another added: “It’s not bants it’s not big, it’s not clever, grow up.”

Another third said: “Chris Moyles boils my blood. Cannot stand that man especially what he’s doing to Owen.”

Someone else wrote: “Watched #ImACeleb and can’t understand why Chris Moyles is being allowed to get away with bullying Owen.”

“Sick of Chris Moyles mocking Owen for fun #ImACeleb,” said another.

“Hope Chris Moyles doesn’t keep leading him on,” another said.

“At the moment it’s funny but could end up being an uncomfortable watch especially if the other campmates find it hysterical at Owen’s expense. It might be Chris’ downfall,” they predicted.

ITV had no comment when contacted by ED!.

I’m A Celebrity fans back Chris over Matt

Chris was, however, praised by viewers after his comments about Matt Hancock on last night’s show (November 11).

After Matt declared that he’d joined the show for “forgiveness”, Chris ranted about what Matt was actually sorry for.

And a lot of viewers were on his side.

“Chris has hit the nail on the head,” one fan said

“Chris Moyles is the smartest one in there right now,” said another.

“I’m with Chris…I’m not buying what Matt has come on this show to sell,” said a third.

