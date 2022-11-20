I’m A Celebrity star Charlene White has made a confession about battling “inner turmoil” in the jungle.

Loose Women star Charlene became the first campmate to be voted out during Friday night’s show.

Now, in her first interviews since leaving the jungle, Charlene has shared her thoughts about sharing the camp with former health secretary Matt Hancock.

Charlene White left the jungle on Friday night (Credit: ITV)

Charlene White on I’m A Celebrity

Speaking to the Mirror, Charlene said: “Being there and having a laugh and having a joke – that kind of finished when Matt came. Because I have interviewed enough of the families who have lost loved ones during the pandemic.”

She went on to say that she felt she had to represent bereaved families.

Charlene explained: “If I don’t think about them and ask the questions they want to know regarding his reasoning for going into the jungle when we are in the middle of the inquiry into the reaction after the pandemic… then I’m not doing my job.

Charlene grilled Matt in the jungle over the handling of the pandemic (Credit: ITV)

“It went from me just having a laugh to constantly worrying… whether I would still be taken seriously when it comes to dealing with politicians.”

Charlene added that she was “constantly going through inner turmoil” over the situation.

During her time in the jungle, Charlene was chosen by Matt to be his deputy camp leader.

It meant she could sleep in the camp RV alongside him.

However, she didn’t want to stay in the RV and picked her bed instead.

Charlene admitted she was battling “inner turmoil” in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Some of her fellow campmates weren’t happy though as it meant others weren’t sleeping well because of the hammocks.

Charlene offered to sleep in the hammock instead, and explained the real reason she wouldn’t sleep in the RV.

She said to campmate Sue Cleaver: “I’m an impartial journalist, I can’t be sharing a room with a sitting MP because that just doesn’t sit well with me impartiality wise.

“And I just think, if he were ever to become minister again how can I sit and question him about anything when I’ve shared a room with him?”

She added: “He gets it. He understands it, he understands my job. It’s just a bizarre situation, but that’s how I live my life on a daily basis. On Loose I have to do it.

“That’s why I can only ever be host, I can’t be ‘panel’. If you are on the panel you are giving your personal opinion on stories.

“I am helping conduct and facilitating that debate while posing questions of the panel whilst providing impartiality.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight (November 20), at 9pm.

