I’m A Celebrity viewers in tears as Charlene White spotted crying during first night

I’m A Celebrity fans were left reaching for the tissues during last night’s show after Charlene White broke down in tears over her children.

The Loose Women presenter ‘couldn’t stop crying’ as she spent her first tough night in the Aussie jungle.

Charlene shares a five-year-old son, Alfie, and three-year-old daughter Florence with her partner Andy.

Viewers of I’m A Celebrity saw Charlene waking up in bed on her first day in camp looking a little upset, before telling Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver that she had ‘a bit of a cry’.

I think I was over emotional, I was missing the kids, it just got released through tears really and I just couldn’t stop crying.

She explained: “Being in that [sleeping] bag is a bit claustrophobic.”

“And I was like, I don’t know what the best thing to do is,” she added as she waved her hands about.

The journalist then opened up about feeling ‘over emotional’ in the Bush Telegraph.

She admitted: “I would say that my first night’s sleep in the jungle wasn’t great. I’m not used to sleeping outdoors, it’s a new environment.

“I think I was over emotional, I was missing the kids, it just got released through tears really and I just couldn’t stop crying.”

Charlene’s behaviour had those watching the show at home in bits.

Taking to Twitter, one person penned: “Awww I wish I could give @CharleneWhite a big hug.”

Charlene’s Twitter account, which is ran by her sister, replied to that tweet, writing: “So do we! We definitely shed a tear.”

We’re two episodes in and Charlene has made me cry on both

Echoing their comments, someone else said: “Beautiful inside and out …so yes I think a lot of us wanted to give her a hug she looked so lonely.”

“Charlene showing a human side. Nothing wrong with having a cry/missing the kids and hubby,” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth tweeted: “Charlene crying has broke me.”

“We’re two episodes in and Charlene has made me cry on both,” another person penned.

Someone else also added: “Me when I saw charlene crying,” alongside a GIF which said “brb crying”.

