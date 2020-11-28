I’m A Celebrity highlight the Celebrity Cyclone is set to go ahead as normal this year, according to a report.

The 2020 series of the ITV reality show has been turned upside down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As viewers will know, filming has been relocated from Australia to North Wales.

And instead of bedding down in the jungle, celebrity contestants have been living in a castle.

I’m A Celebrity mega task the Celebrity Cyclone is expected to return (Credit: IAC YouTube)

That has prompted some fans on social media to worry that the regular Celebrity Cyclone might not happen.

However, according to a tabloid report, the trial staple is scheduled to go ahead.

Producers have found a way to make it happen.

The Sun has reported the wet ‘n’ wild challenge will happen – even if the celebs end up doing it in freezing temperatures.

Furthermore, it is claimed the Celebrity Cyclone will be the series’ ultimate and final task yet again.

Go get them stars! (Credit: IAC YouTube)

Will space be a problem for I’m A Celebrity’s Cyclone Challenge?

A TV source told the newspaper: “This often took place in the heat of the Australian jungle which meant it could easily be staged outside where it needs huge amounts of space.

“That left fans wondering if building something similar in Gwrych Castle in Wales might be impossible, because of the freezing temperatures and the limited room inside the building and its grounds.

“But it seems producers, who are determined to ensure the British equivalent is just as fun as the one down under, have found a way to make it happen.”

The Celebrity Cyclone has been part of the I’m A Celebrity calendar since its debut in 2006.

Myleene Klass, Jason Donovan and Matt Willis were the first celebs to take it on.

Who will take on the Celebrity Cyclone this year in Wales? (Credit: ITV)

Other stars to have made notable appearances in the challenge include last year’s Queen of the Jungle Jac Jossa.

She memorably retrieved stars by shuffling on her backside across the slippery incline.

Who do you think will end up wearing a cape and coming under fire from water cannons and big balls this year?

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

