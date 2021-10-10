I’m A Celebrity: Cast rumours for 2021

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is almost upon us for another year and rumours are flying round of who is taking part.

As Ant and Dec go back to Wales, who will be heading into the castle to face their fears?

An ITV spokesperson has told ED! that any names at this point are “just speculation”.

However, here are all the rumoured contestants lined up for 2021.

Is Adam Woodyatt doing I’m A Celebrity this year?

The Ian Beale actor is the latest name linked to I’m A Celebrity (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt is the latest name connected with the show.

He is said to have agreed to take part in the next series of the ITV reality show after bosses offered him a bumper pay deal.

Adam has played Ian Beale since the very first episode of the BBC One soap in 1985 but is currently on a break from Albert Square as he tours in the theatre production of Peter James’ Looking Good Dead.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Adam was a big target for the casting team – he is a soap legend and is certain to be a huge hit with fans.”

Could his EastEnders’ mate Jake Wood be joining him in the jungle? He’s another name on the list of possibles!

Richard Madeley

Richard Madeley is a marmite figure on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley was named earlier this week by The Sun as a contestant this year.

He’s said to have been awarded a £200k pay out to get him in the castle, but will viewers like him?

Richard’s representative has yet to comment on whether or not he’s going in, but fans have certainly had their say with some saying they won’t watch if he is!

“I really won’t be watching #ImACelebrity can’t stand Richard Madeley. Waste of money ITV,” said one.

Another added: “Never thought I would contemplate not watching @ImACelebrity but this year if Richard Madeley is in then I could be out. Not a fan at all.”

However, others were excited by the news: “Richard Madeley in #ImACeleb will be TV gold!” one wrote on Twitter.

Louise Minchin

Will Louise be in the castle? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Having recently left BBC Breakfast, Louise is said to be top of producers lists for a stint in the castle.

According to The Sun: “There’s a long tradition of reality TV shows targeting news presenters and I’m A Celebrity is no different.”

They lured BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire last year, could Louise follow in her footsteps this year?

Maura Higgins

Former Love Islander Maura Higgins could be a big draw (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Maura Higgins shot to fame on Love Island and has also taken part in Dancing on Ice.

A flurry of bets on her taking part in I’m A Celebrity last month make her prospects of joining the show pretty good.

According to bookies BoyleSports she is a certainty.

Nadiya Hussain

Nadiya Hussain is a target for I’m A Celebrity bosses (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya is also a favourite at the bookies.

However, she has previously turned down the show.

She told The Guardian that she was asked to do 2020’s show, but said no.

Although she did admit a bit of her “regrets” not saying yes – could she be persuaded this year?

Matt Baker

Matt announced he was leaving in December 2019 (Credit: BBC)

Former The One Show host, Matt Baker was one of the first names linked with the new series.

Bookies Betfair had him at 3/1 odds to go into the castle.

But will he be taking part?

Arlene Phillips

Arlene Phillips would be the oldest ever I’m A Celebrity contestant (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Mirror has reported that 78-year-old Arlene has signed up for the show.

The former Strictly judge would be the oldest contestant ever to take part and also the first Dame on the show.

A source told the publication: “Arlene is strong and tough and her energy is boundless.”

Gok Wan

Gok Wan has been asked (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fashion-expert-turned-chef Gok could be taking part in this year’s show.

He told The Sun: “I have been asked to do both [I’m A Celebrity and Strictly] and, quite often, I’ll see whether I would do it or not.

“Believe it or not, I just don’t have the confidence to do it. I know that I would be terrified before I went onto the dance floor and I just don’t think I’ve got it in me.” But could the jungle be different?

