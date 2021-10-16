I’m a Celebrity cast 2021: Ant and Dec left drop-jawed as celebrity names are revealed

I’m a Celebrity 2021 starts next month and hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have been left drop-jawed as the cast was revealed.

The hosts of the ITV show took to Instagram to share a video of the reveal.

And it’s fair to say they were a little bit shocked by some of the names joining the I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up.

Ant and Dec have been told who’ll be in the cast of I’m A Celebrity 2021 (Credit: ITV)

I’m a Celebrity 2021 cast reveal: Ant and Dec drop-jawed

Ant and Dec shared a video to Instagram of themselves sitting at a table in an office.

As the pair were shown pictures of the celebrities taking part, they exclaimed: “That’s brilliant, they’re really good.”

A voice can be heard telling the boys: “Here we go, number one,” before giving the boys a picture of the contestant.

“Yes,” Ant exclaimed, clapping. “We love him.”

Dec added: “Very very good.”

The pair can then be seen in fits of laughter as more names are revealed.

“Oh brilliant,” said Dec to another.

He then sat there opened mouthed and exclaimed: “That’s amazing,” seemingly particularly surprised by one reveal.

Ant, meanwhile, declared: “Yes! Yes!”

Ant added: “We’re so happy. They’re really good.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddec)

What else did Ant and Dec say?

The boys have also picked out who they want to take part in the first Bushtucker Trial.

“First Bushtucker Trial we get we’ll be like [pointing towards celeb],” Dec laughed.

Ant joined in with the pointing, predicting that the same celebrity would be doing all of the trials.

“First trial, second trial, third trial,” he said as he laughed with Dec.

So who is in the line up?

Sadly we can’t tell you.

The pictures that were being handed to the boys were all blurred out by the producers of the show.

So all the video shows is the boys finding out who’s involved.

As a result, it looks like we’ll have to wait and see who’ll be heading into the castle.

The rumour mill has gone into overdrive, though, with celebrity names being thrown about left, right and centre.

Simon Gregson, Gok Wan, Arlene Phillips and Liberty Poole have all been suggested as stars of this year’s show.

Simon Gregson, Gok Wan, Arlene Phillips and Liberty Poole have all been suggested as stars of this year's show.