I’m A Celebrity: Campmates to go head-to-head in live trial tonight

I’m A Celebrity campmates will go head-to-head in a live Bushtucker trial tonight.

The 12 celebrities will face The Royal Tournament on Friday night’s show and it’s a battle of the sexes.

The campmates will be split into The Lords and The Ladies with six celebrities on each team.

The I’m A Celebrity stars will face a live trial tonight (Credit: ITV)

What will happen in the I’m A Celebrity live trial?

The Royal Tournament will be spooky and medieval themed.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Mo Farah screams and falls to floor in tonight’s trial

There will be four head-to-head games in which the stars will try and collect as many gold coins as they can.

The celebrities will take on The Royal Tournament (Credit: ITV)

In addition, after each game, they must deposit them into their team’s chest.

This will make their tally increase.

However, the amount of coins will go up in each round.

The challenges will include bobbing in offal and enduring coffins full of bugs while unthreading coins.

Other games will be being stuck in stocks whilst finding coins and being confined to a chair whilst trying to release coins.

The live trial will be a battle of the sexes (Credit: ITV)

The two teams will battle until the very end.

The winning team will be rewarded with a lavish banquet.

However, the losing team will go without and also face Saturday night’s trial.

Which team will win? The Lords or The Ladies?

Meanwhile, tonight’s show will also see Olympic legend Sir Mo Farah face Bushtucker trial, Fort Locks.

Mo Farah takes on tonight’s Bushtucker trial (Credit: ITV)

What does Mo Farah have to do?

In the footage, Mo screams as he puts his hands in holes containing critters.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Mo Farah stuns viewers as they think he has mobile phone in camp

He has to try and find 12 stars in a number of holes.

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

Are you excited for the live trial? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.