I’m A Celebrity Bushtuker trials that have received the most complaints from irate viewers

While we love I’m A Celebrity, sometimes the show’s Bushtucker trials contain content that makes viewers feel very unsettled.

This leads to fans rushing to Ofcom and sometimes even the RSPCA to voice their complaints.

Here, we take a look at some of the most moaned-about moments throughout the show’s history.

The Viper Vault

During last year’s Bushtucker trial, Jordan North and Shane Richie were confined in a coffin full of snakes to collect meals for camp.

Many fans of the show were furious with the way the snakes were used and over 600 people complained to Ofcom.

The RSPCA even released a statement saying: “Since I’m A Celebrity was first aired animals have been dropped, thrown and prevented from escaping stressful experiences.”

Anne Hegerty got covered in slime (Credit: ITV)

Monstrous Monoliths

Anne Hegerty went through an emotional rollercoaster when she took on the Bushtucker trial Monstrous Monoliths in 2018.

Despite missing out on a few trials due to medical reasons, Anne was voted by the public to complete the Bushtucker trial.

However, after seeing the toll that it took on her, fans debated whether she should’ve been nominated at all.

Even though she didn’t make it to the end of the trial, she inspired many with her bravery and by speaking up about her autism.

Ferne Mcann ate a live water spider (Credit: ITV)

I’m a Celebrity Bushtucker Bonanza

Viewers were not happy after Ferne Mcann tucked into an eight-legged dessert during her Bushtucker trial in 2015.

Ferne ate a range of disgusting foods as part of her effort to win Dingo Dollars.

However, fans were shocked when they saw Ferne crunch into a live spider and over 1500 people complained.

The complaints were unsuccessful as the regulator claimed the task was ‘well within’ what would be expected of the show.

Charlie Brooks misses chance to see daughter

In 2012 viewers were left completely heartbroken as they watched Charlie Brooks break down after missing the chance to see her daughter.

Charlie was having a hard time in the jungle while being apart her seven-year-old child.

After failing to complete the gruelling challenge, Charlie was left gutted when she found out she couldn’t see her daughter.

The show received over 60 complaints accusing ITV of ‘exploiting’ Charlie’s kid for a stunt.

Gillian McKeith faints on I’m A Celebrity

Moments before her Bushtucker trial in 2010, Gillian McKeith collapsed on live television leaving viewers very unimpressed.

Members of the public were fuming and claimed they ‘wasted’ their money nominating Gillian.

Over 50 people complained to Ofcom about Gillian’s ‘fake fainting’.

Adam Thomas held a live spider in his mouth for 30 seconds (Credit: ITV)

Pick ‘N’ Critz

Back in 2016 both Adam Thomas and Martin Roberts took on the gruelling Pick ‘N’ Critz Bushtucker trial.

The campmates were given a number of live critters to hold in their mouths for 30 seconds, which left some viewers at home appalled.

Almost 10,000 names signed a petition deeming the use of live animals in the show as ‘animal cruelty’.

Amir Khan was frightened by a camel (Credit: ITV)

I’m a Celebrity Camel stunt

During the 2017 series, boxer Amir Khan came face to face with a camel in a Bushtucker trial.

The Camel was wearing a wig and named ‘Donald Hump’.

This received a number complaints from animal groups including the RSPCA.

They urged viewers to complain to both Ofcom and ITV about the use of a camel.

