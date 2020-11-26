I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec can’t hide their feelings tonight (Thursday, November 26) as Shane Richie and Hollie Arnold battle for stars in the latest Bushtucker Trial.

The I’m A Celeb stars were chosen this week by the public to battle it out for much-needed stars for the camp.

Sadly, things don’t appear to go very well for them as they get themselves soaked during ‘Wicked Waterways’.

Ant & Dec can’t hide their facial expressions (Credit: ITV)

What happens in tonight’s I’m A Celebrity trial?

In a preview clip ahead of tonight’s episode, the pair visibly struggle to work together as Hollie desperately tries to rush Shane.

“They’re making a hard work of this,” sighs Dec Donnelly.

“I don’t think they’ll do all this, you know,” agrees Ant McPartlin.

What did Shane Richie’s son say about Hollie Arnold?

Shane and Hollie’s trial comes just a day after the EastEnders star’s son made remarks about the Paralympian.

In an Instagram rant, Shane Jr labelled the athlete “boring”.

He said: “You haven’t seen Russell Watson since he’s been in. You haven’t seen MBE face. What’s the name? The Paralympian.

“There’s a couple you don’t see a lot of. Do you know why? It’s because they’re [bleeping] boring. Sorry.”

The pair weren’t the first stars of this year’s show that Shane Jr has taken a dislike to.

Last week, he labelled AJ Pritchard a “little [bleep]” following a washing up incident in camp.

Former EastEnder Shane Richie did last night’s trial with Jessica Plummer (Credit: ITV)

Shane Richie and Jessica Plummer’s I’m A Celeb trial grosses out viewers

Viewers watched in disgust during last night’s episode when Jessica and Shane chugged down sickening smoothies.

While they managed to keep the gross smoothies down, poor Jessica did throw up after drinking her final one.

As a result, many viewers rushed to complain on Twitter.

“Ew, this is actually revolting!” said one fan.

A second tweeted: “That is the worst trial ever #imacelebrity.”

While a third said: “Had to switch over before I puked. Nope, no, uh-uh!”

