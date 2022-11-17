I'm A Celebrity contestant Boy George puts his hands to his temples
I’m A Celebrity viewers make plea over Boy George’s behaviour in camp

One person went as far as to call it "strange"

By Robert Leigh
| Updated:

I’m A Celebrity viewers have demanded bosses end a particular aspect of the behaviour of Boy George in the jungle.

The Culture Club singer has been shown meditating and chanting during most episodes of the series so far.

The practices have helped the 1980s star – a follower of Nichiren Buddhism – stay calm during Bushtucker trials.

But show fans have also seen Boy George panting and reciting his mantra early in the mornings in the camp.

He joked ahead of the start of the 2022 series that his practices could annoy other contestants.

“I can hopefully find a space where I can do that because I think that will keep me more sane,” Boy George.

But it turns out some viewers are fed up of seeing the showbiz icon practice his faith.

And there have even been calls for such moments to be cut from the show.

I'm A Celebrity contestant Boy George practices his technique
I’m A Celebrity viewers have seen Boy George meditating and chanting (Credit: ITV Hub)

I’m A Celebrity star Boy George complaints

Viewers have regularly pondered Boy George’s actions on social media, with more and more people discovering the meaning of the chant every day.

However, it seems some observers just aren’t interested – with one person labelling the incantations “strange”.

“Stop George’s strange chanting and panting please #ImACeleb,” one Twitter user requested.

I do wish they wouldn’t show Boy George panting every day.

Another, seemingly referring to the show edit, tweeted during Wednesday’s (November 16) episode: “I do wish they wouldn’t show Boy George panting every day #ImACeleb.”

And a third viewer suggested the sound should be turned down.

“Time to mute Boy George and his panting #ImACelebrity,” they wrote.

I'm A Celebrity contestant Boy George stretches
Boy George stretches as he practices his faith on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV Hub)

‘I wish Boy George would stop’

Another social media commenter suggested the singer’s approach did not please their eyes.

“#ImACelebrity boy George in a cage panting. Not a nice sight,” they posted.

And somebody else claimed the early sessions could disturb other contestants, who are yet to complain themselves.

“I wish Boy George would stop the incessant bloody chanting,” the irked tweeter wrote.

They added: “Especially when people are trying to sleep. Inconsiderate [blank] #ImACelebrity #BoyGeorge.”

I'm A Celebrity contestant Boy George holds up a hand
One viewer accused Boy George of being “inconsiderate” (Credit: ITV Hub)

‘My dog just went mental’

Meanwhile, there were even claims Boy George’s panting sets off pets who are in the same room when their owners watch him on TV.

“My dog just went mental at the noise of Boy George panting ffs #ImACelebrity,” one fumed.

And someone else contributed: “Boy George panting like a dog on #ImACeleb, makes my dog look at telly every time! #ImACelebrity.”

I’m a Celebrity 2022 continues tonight, Thursday November 17, on ITV at 9pm.

