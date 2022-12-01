I’m A Celebrity star Boy George has detailed the explosive behind-the-scenes rows that were never shown on the ITV show.

The Culture Club singer will be seen making the shock admission on tonight’s Coming Out show (December 1).

Of course, George was never shy about his feelings – especially where Matt Hancock was concerned.

And it seems more went on than viewers actually saw…

I’m A Celebrity star Boy George has detailed rows that were’t shown on screen (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Boy George exposes rows

Speaking in tonight’s Coming Out show, George will be seen revealing that he told ITV bosses he was leaving the show on several occasions.

However, it seems he was never entirely serious about his threats.

“I didn’t want to walk out, that was never an option. But I did threaten it a few times,” he said.

George then added that “20 years ago, I would’ve been out of there on day one”.

In true diva style, he also revealed how he’d have made his escape from the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

“I’d have said: ‘Where’s Elton John? Get me a helicopter, send me a Versace helicopter.'”

George’s jungle meltdowns

Some of George’s jungle meltdowns were shown on TV, though.

It was well-known that he wasn’t a Matt Hancock fan.

At one point he was almost caught talking about the disgraced politician by the man himself, before opting to tell the MP exactly what he thought of him.

It was also claimed that George had a meltdown after being refused a lift back to camp in a golf buggy.

A source at the time claimed he threatened to quit and went on to hide behind a tree.

“It was a proper temper tantrum, but George wasn’t backing down,” a source alleged.

George didn’t always see eye-to-eye with Matt Hancock (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Boy George hits back

However, Boy George has admitted that his I’m A Celebrity dramatics were spiced up for the show.

He tweeted: “I was cast as the Bond villian but I shook off the role once the footage was in the can!”

Truth about Matt Hancock relationship

Elsewhere on tonight’s show, George will be seen speaking to Matt Hancock’s girlfriend Gina.

And he’ll be seen telling her how his relationship with the politician actually thawed during their time in camp.

When out of the jungle, George was greeted by Gina.

As a result, the singer touched upon his formerly frosty connection with Matt.

And it seems that it’s all water under the bridge for George now…

In a shock admission, he will be seen telling Gina: “It’s all cool love, we got on in the end.”

It’s quite the turnaround for George, who admitted he considered walking out of camp when Matt walked in!

I’m A Celebrity the Coming Out show is on tonight (December 1) at 9.15pm on ITV.

