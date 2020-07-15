I'm A Celebrity... bosses consider moving show to Scotland amid Australian coronavirus fears

ITV are reportedly considering moving I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! from its original campsite in Australia amid coronavirus fears.

Channel bosses are said to be doing all they can to ensure the upcoming series of the hit show goes ahead later this year.

In fact, the ITV series may take place in Scotland if Australia is hit by a second wave of COVID-19.

ITV bosses may move I'm A Celeb to Scotland (Credit: ITV)

A source told The Mirror: "Having I'm a Celebrity for three weeks in November is seen as a huge priority.

"Everyone hopes to get back to Australia but over there they are struggling massively with flare-ups resulting in second lock-downs. It simply may not be possible because of safety."

It would certainly be different

They continued: "A decision needs to be made next month – in the meantime, the team is looking at stately homes, castles, mansions in remote areas of Scotland and England to see if we could stage it here.

"A dark, cold and spooky version of the show would be good fun – it would certainly be different."

Ant and Dec could present the show in the UK (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Anne Hegerty hits back after Emily Atack's sweet birthday tribute comes under fire

The decision will no doubt be a difficult one for bosses, with many dramas already postponed and all major sports tournaments cancelled.

However, bosses reportedly believe the change will make the long-running show a "memorable" one.

What do I'm A Celebrity fans think?

But it appears viewers aren't as convinced.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: "Not quite the same though is it."

The show is known for its jungle backdrop (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Pregnant Kate Ferdinand leaves fans convinced they know her unborn baby’s gender

Another added: "Not quite the same that is it! They'll be freezing!"

A third said: "Jesus. What would the eating challenge be? A roll and snarler at Rab Haws? Or try to survive a walk through Govan at midnight."

"Those poor celebs who were thinking they were going to get three weeks of sunshine!!" added one more.

Entertainment Daily! has contacted ITV for comment.

I'm A Celebrity Still going ahead

The news comes weeks after ITV boss Kevin Lygo revealed the 2020 series in Oz will still go ahead.

However, they are looking for alternatives if it's not possible. He didn't clarify what those shows would be.

Beverley Callard is believed to have signed up (Credit: Splash)

Meanwhile, bookers for the competition have reportedly been holding meetings via video conference software Zoom with potential contestants.

A source told The Sun: "ITV is certain lockdown will be well over by the time I'm A Celeb normally starts which is in November.

"Every year it's a ratings smash and this year will more than likely be even bigger as the public will be desperate for some fresh and uplifting TV.

"ITV has started hiring crew as well as advertising for them Down Under. And bookers are still on the case with celebrities, holding meetings on the likes of Zoom."

Could Matt Baker be heading to the I'm A Celebrity jungle? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is reported to appear on I'm A Celebrity 2020?

It's believed Coronation Street actress Beverley Callard has signed up to this year's series.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Everyone was thrilled when Bev said yes, she is such a well-loved ITV face."

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire cheat Charles Ingram, former The One Show host Matt Baker, ex-footballer Eric Cantona and dancer AJ Pritchard have also all been tipped to take part in the new series.

Entertainment Daily have contacted ITV for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.