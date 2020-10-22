I’m A Celebrity will return to our screens next month and there’s been much speculation about who will be taking part.

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ITV show will be filmed at Gwrych Castle in Wales rather than the Australian jungle.

According to William Hill Bingo, Vinnie Jones has topped a list of celebrities that the UK want to see on the upcoming series.

Vinnie Jones topped a list of celebrities that the UK want to see on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com)

Which celebrities are favourites to do I’m A Celebrity this year?

According to a survey, 35% of respondents picked the former footballer.

Meanwhile, The Chase star Mark Labbett followed Vinnie as a third of those surveyed said they wanted to see ‘The Beast’ take part.

William Hill also reckon EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite will do the show.

It would come after fellow soap stars Charlie Brooks and Jacqueline Jossa won the series.

Brits want Mark Labbett to do the show (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

A total of 24 per cent of those surveyed said they want to see Tamzin enter the castle.

Elsewhere, former Liverpool player John Barnes is another favourite as well as former boxing champion Ricky Hatton.

In addition, former Strictly Come Dancing pro AJ Prithcard was picked by 17 per cent of the respondents.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars Scott Disick and Rob Kardashian were also chosen by 15 and 14 per cent of those surveyed.

Meanwhile, 11 per cent of the people surveyed said they want to see Love Island star Amy Hart take part.

Will AJ swap the dance floor for Bushtucker trials? (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What did William Hill say?

A spokesperson from William Hill said: “It’s only a matter of time before ITV release the line-up for the 20th series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!.

“With excitement building amongst fans of the show, we decided to ask them who they would most like to see in Gwrych Castle.

“Vinnie Jones topped the list of 10, with 35% of those surveyed picking the hardman to appear on the show and face up to the horrible challenges that come with it.

“Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett wasn’t far behind, with 33% stating they’d like to see him in the castle.

“24% of people said yes to Tamzin Outhwaite appearing on the show.

Vinnie Jones topped the list of 10.

“18% of those surveyed declaring they’d like to see former sports stars John Barnes and Ricky Hatton on the series.”

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! returns to ITV in November.

Are you excited for I’m A Celebrity? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.