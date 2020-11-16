I’m A Celebrity star Beverley Callard appeared to be holding a vape pen during the first episode of the new series and viewers were stunned.

During last night’s dramatic opener, half of the celebs had to abseil down a massive cliff while the others helped them answer questions and unlock packages containing their gear.

Those at the top of the cliff had driven in, while the group down below – Beverley Callard, Hollie Arnold, Mo Farah, AJ Pritchard and Shane Richie – had flown in via helicopters.

What did I’m A Celebrity viewers say about Beverley Callard?

At one point, viewers noticed Corrie favourite Bev holding a vape, which they assumed was contraband on the show.

On Twitter, one I’m A Celeb viewer said: “Was that a vape… Very odd, not sure that’s allowed.”

Another tweeted: “Why’s Bev allowed a vape? #ImACeleb.”

A third asked in caps: “HOLD ON, WAS THAT A VAPE?? #imaceleb #imacelebrity.”

A fourth demanded: “Since when are they allowed vapes? Corrie star had a pink vape pen in her hand watching the others come down the cliff?”

“Hang on, did I just see a bloody vape in Callard’s hands?” asked a fifth.

However, someone else speculated: “I think they’re allowed to bring one item that’s personal (I might be wrong).”

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

Jordan North throws up on I’m A Celeb

During the terrifying cliff challenge, Beverley’s campmate Jordan North felt so scared he threw up.

Corrie star had a pink vape pen in her hand.

Watching the others preparing to go over the edge, his fear overcame him and he vomited on the grass.

As a result, viewers are predicting that the poor Radio 1 DJ will be voted into doing most of this year’s trials.

Sure enough, Jordan is taking on tonight’s trial, Viper Vault.

In a clip that ITV shared ahead of the second episode airing, Jordan and his campmate Shane Richie quake with fear as hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly explain what’s in store.

And Jordan appears to be fighting back tears as he admits he’s the most terrified he has ever been in his whole life.

