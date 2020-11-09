I’m A Celebrity: Beverley Callard rules out win before the show has even started

I’m A Celebrity star Beverley Callard has admitted she has no intentions of winning the ITV show.

The former Coronation Street star, who left the soap earlier this year, is set to compete alongside nine other contestants as the series returns on Sunday (November 15).

But despite being a firm favourite with soap fans, the actress insists she won’t be crowned winner.

Beverley Callard is adamant she won’t win I’m A Celebrity (Credit: SplashNews.com)

I’m A Celebrity: What did Beverley Callard say?

Beverley admitted her much-loved character Liz McDonald, who she played on the cobbles for over 30 years, won’t win her over votes.

“Oh listen I won’t win,” she said.

“But I must say that because this year has been really lonely for everyone, I feel quite lucky that the end of the year for me will be this amazing experience.”

Nevertheless, the actress is excited to meet her campmates following months in lockdown.

Beverley and her I’m A Celebrity co-stars (Credit: ITV)

She added: “After lockdown because I had a hip operation I was still at home.

“But I am not good at being at home and I have not met any new people for months, so this chance will be really good. Sitting around the camp doesn’t bother me because it is a chance to chat!”

Beverley moves on from Coronation Street

The exciting gig is the first for Beverley since departing from Corrie.

Despite being asked to take part in the past, she finally decided it was time after 31 years on the cobbles.

Beverley played Liz McDonald for over 30 years (Credit: ITV)

Beverley continued: “I felt that after 31 years Liz had run her course.

“And normally, I would have said ‘thank you but no thank you’. But this year, I decided to go for it. Doing I’m A Celebrity is an adventure and definitely out of my comfort zone!”

What happened to Beverley’s hip?

The star is lucky to be making it on to the series this year after badly hurting her hip on stage.

Appearing on Loose Women, Beverley explained: “I think I damaged my hip doing Thunder Girls on stage last year.

“I tweaked something or tore something, so I had to go in March for quite a minor operation.

“It just didn’t go well, so I couldn’t walk for months and months. Then I had to go back in for another operation. It’s been a pretty difficult time.”

She added: “I’m trying to walk now, I’m on crutches as opposed to be holstered and pushed around. I’m getting there, slowly but surely.”

