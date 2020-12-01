I’m A Celebrity star Beverley Callard missed out on a chance to go to the castle’s pub despite winning a challenge.

Beverley and Shane Richie took on the castle pub challenge where they had to put 10 pub names in order from most to least common.

When they thought they had the correct order, they had to pull a beer pump and if they were wrong, they were sprayed in the face with a gross liquid.

Beverley missed out on visiting the I’m A Celebrity pub despite winning the challenge (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

After a while, Beverley and Shane won the challenge meaning they bagged the chance to go to The Castle Inn with their fellow campmates.

Beverley said: “They are going to go mad when we tell them what we’ve won.”

Returning to camp, Beverley and Shane tricked their campates by telling them they failed the challenge.

The camp enjoyed a trip to the pub (Credit: ITV)

However, they eventually revealed the good news and the camp was thrilled.

Beverley shouted: “We’ve got drinks! And snacks!”

However, later in the episode, Beverley and Victoria Derbyshire left in a double elimination.

They left the castle before the camp enjoyed the trip to The Castle Inn.

Viewers were left fuming as they pointed out that Beverley would miss out on the pub trip despite winning the challenge for camp.

Can’t believe Bev was half the reason why they won the pub but she got sent home and missed out😭 #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity — corrina rose🥀🧛🏻‍♀️ (@corrina_rose) December 1, 2020

Bit rude letting Bev and Victoria know they were going to the pub… but then they get eliminated before 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ @imacelebrity #imaceleb #ImACelebrity — Rhia;;ox (@rhiaox) December 1, 2020

So Bev won the pub trip but didn’t get to go?!?!?! Outraged! I am outraged #ImACeleb — Angus Hughes (@gusgus9876) December 1, 2020

What did I’m A Celebrity viewers say?

One person said on Twitter: “Can’t believe Bev was half the reason why they won the pub but she got sent home and missed out.”

Another wrote: “Bit rude letting Bev and Victoria know they were going to the pub…

“But then they get eliminated before.”

A third tweeted: “So Bev won the pub trip but didn’t get to go?!?!?! Outraged! I am outraged.”

