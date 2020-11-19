I’m A Celebrity star Beverley Callard has left viewers baffled after ‘tucking into bread and butter’ – despite being vegan.

The former Coronation Street star, 63, who went vegan in March this year, was seemingly spotted indulging on bread and butter on the ITV reality series last night (November 18).

Bev was delighted after campmates AJ Pritchard and Jessica Plummer revealed they had won the tasty treat in their Castle Coin Challenge.

I’m A Celebrity star Beverley Callard appeared to eat bread and butter during last night’s show (Credit: ITV)

After tucking into the treat, Beverley even exclaimed: “That is the best bread I’ve ever tasted.”

However, some viewers were left confused after she claimed to be vegan in an eating trial just days before.

I’m A Celebrity: What did viewers say about Beverley Callard?

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “I hope that was vegan butter, Bev #ImACelebrity.”

A second commented: “I thought Bev C was a vegan? She seemed to enjoy that bread & butter.”

Beverley was delighted with the bread and butter (Credit: ITV)

A third added: “Wasn’t #beverleycallard a vegan yesterday? #ImACeleb.”

Another said: “Swear Beverly Callard is a vegan yet she’s eating bread #imacelebrity #ImACeleb.”

A fifth agreed: “Ummmmm Beverley Callard isn’t vegan. She just ate butter.”

While another claimed she ate oxtail and wrote: “Beverley Callard enjoying her Oxtail thought she was vegan!!”

AJ Pritchard and Jessica Plummer won the tasty treat for the group (Credit: ITV)

Beverley divides viewers during her Bushtucker Trial

The comments follow shortly after fans were left divided over Beverley’s vile eating trial with Vernon Kay and Jordan North.

Fans weren’t happy that Beverley had fermented plums and fermented tofu, while her co-stars tried to chow down on sheep’s brains, goat’s eyes and a cow’s tongue.

The actress also faced other disgusting foods, including vomit fruit.

During the trial, Bev revealed that she had only been a vegan since March.

Beverley went vegan in March (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this week, Beverley’s former Corrie co-star Antony Cotton revealed his pal will “struggle” if her campmates “upset” her.

The actor, known for playing Sean Tully in the soap, said Beverley had been “brilliant” on the show so far as he appeared on spin-off programme The Daily Drop.

He added: “Beverley’s a very emotional person. If someone upset her, that’s the thing that would derail her.

“But from what I can see everyone in there seems really nice.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted Beverley’s rep for comment.

