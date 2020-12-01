I'm A Celebrity Bev and Victoria
I’m A Celebrity: Beverley Callard and Victoria Derbyshire voted off in double elimination

Viewers fuming that more women have gone

By Karen Hyland
| Updated:

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestants Beverley Callard and Victoria Derbyshire have been booted out of the castle.

The Corrie star and the TV presenter lost out in a double elimination on Monday night (November 30).

The pair became the third and fourth celebs to be kicked off the show, after Hollie Arnold and Ruthie Henshall.

I’m A Celebrity lost Beverley Callard and Victoria Derbyshire (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

I’m A Celebrity: Beverley Callard and Victoria Derbyshire exit chats

Bev, 63, told Ant and Dec: “Absolutely mind-blowingly wonderful. We’re sad to go but also happy to go.

“I don’t know, honestly I truly don’t know [how I coped]. I feel as though I’ve got no survival skills whatsoever.

“You just do it though, don’t you? And you think, ‘Okay, I’m covered in bugs but if I lift my head for one second, everyone loses a meal.’ Your mind goes into a different place.”

Victoria said: “You know what? It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s been – marrying Mark, having my two boys and this – it’s been up there. Seriously, it was incredible.”

Victoria said it had been one of the best experiences of her life (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Beverley Callard: Vegan or not a vegan?

Beverley also addressed confusion over whether she is definitely vegan, following speculation she was doing it for the show to avoid the nastiest trial.

She explained: “I started in March because I had an operation and I saw this documentary that said your joints heal quicker if you’re plant based so that’s what I’ve been doing since March.”

Read more: Biggest weight losses on I’m A Celebrity

Victoria added that she hadn’t found life at the castle particularly tough.

She said: “There were some elements that were hard. But I feel like I’ve squeezed the life out of every moment in there.

“The people were just incredible. We laughed, we cried, we shared a lot of stuff.”

I’m A Celebrity sexist?

This latest elimination has caused a bit of a stink with some viewers, who are asking why four women have gone and no men.

Even Giovanna Fletcher’s sister-in-law tweeted about it.

Soap journalist Duncan Lindsay also spotted the pattern.

One viewer implored Britain to like women!

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers devastated as Giovanna Fletcher breaks down in tears

Another pointed out that there are only two women left in Strictly and we need to ‘respect the ladies’ more.

