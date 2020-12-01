I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestants Beverley Callard and Victoria Derbyshire have been booted out of the castle.

The Corrie star and the TV presenter lost out in a double elimination on Monday night (November 30).

The pair became the third and fourth celebs to be kicked off the show, after Hollie Arnold and Ruthie Henshall.

I’m A Celebrity: Beverley Callard and Victoria Derbyshire exit chats

Bev, 63, told Ant and Dec: “Absolutely mind-blowingly wonderful. We’re sad to go but also happy to go.

“I don’t know, honestly I truly don’t know [how I coped]. I feel as though I’ve got no survival skills whatsoever.

“You just do it though, don’t you? And you think, ‘Okay, I’m covered in bugs but if I lift my head for one second, everyone loses a meal.’ Your mind goes into a different place.”

Victoria said: “You know what? It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s been – marrying Mark, having my two boys and this – it’s been up there. Seriously, it was incredible.”

Beverley Callard: Vegan or not a vegan?

Beverley also addressed confusion over whether she is definitely vegan, following speculation she was doing it for the show to avoid the nastiest trial.

She explained: “I started in March because I had an operation and I saw this documentary that said your joints heal quicker if you’re plant based so that’s what I’ve been doing since March.”

Victoria added that she hadn’t found life at the castle particularly tough.

She said: “There were some elements that were hard. But I feel like I’ve squeezed the life out of every moment in there.

“The people were just incredible. We laughed, we cried, we shared a lot of stuff.”

I’m A Celebrity sexist?

This latest elimination has caused a bit of a stink with some viewers, who are asking why four women have gone and no men.

Even Giovanna Fletcher’s sister-in-law tweeted about it.

It sucks that all of the women are being voted out… #ImACeleb — Carrie Hope Fletcher (@CarrieHFletcher) November 30, 2020

Soap journalist Duncan Lindsay also spotted the pattern.

Wow the voters aren’t stans of women are they? #ImACeleb — Duncan Lindsay (@DuncanLindsay) November 30, 2020

One viewer implored Britain to like women!

Maisie wrongfully being in the bottom two on Strictly, now Hollie, Ruthie, Beverley and Victoria. Britain, you need to like women. #ImACeleb — Rob Madge (@Rob_Madge_02) November 30, 2020

Another pointed out that there are only two women left in Strictly and we need to ‘respect the ladies’ more.

Two females on #strictly and four on #ImACeleb have gone out in a row. The nation needs to learn to respect the ladies more. — Andrew (@officialDB3K) November 30, 2020

