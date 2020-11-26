I’m A Celebrity baffled viewers last night when it showed Giovanna Fletcher sitting on the throne.

Fans took to social media to ask if the author, 35, was the new camp leader, with some wondering if they had missed a crucial scene.

Fans spotted Giovanna Fletcher sitting on the throne (Credit: ITV)

What happened with I’m A Celebrity star Giovanna Fletcher?

It started when hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly announced the next trial, entitled ‘Wicked Waterways’, and the campmates who would be competing in it.

They finally got to Giovanna after going through the names of the people who would not be taking on the trial.

The writer was sitting in the wooden throne normally reserved for camp leader.

A number of those watching at home took to social media to comment on the odd detail.

#imacelebrity

Just seen Giovanni sat on the throne for that trial announcement, so she’s obviously been chosen as the next leader then 😹 #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity — B 🦋 (@gingerbev_) November 25, 2020

How did I’m A Celebrity viewers react?

Viewers took to Twitter to express their confusion.

One user said: “Just seen Giovanna sat on the throne for that trial announcement, so she’s obviously [the] next leader then.”

Another wrote: “When did Gi get nominated for the throne. Did I miss it?”

Finally, a third asked: “Wait, Gi’s in the throne! I repeat Gi’s in the throne!”

Ant and Dec watch Shane and Hollie struggle with the Wicked Waterways trial (Credit: ITV)

What’s happening in tonight’s trial?

In Thursday evening’s trial, Ant and Dec are baffled as Shane Richie and Hollie Arnold struggle with the challenge.

In a preview clip, the couple are shown getting soaked through and the Geordie duo voice their opinions.

“They’re making a hard work of this,” sighs Dec.

“I don’t think they’ll do all this, you know,” Ant agrees.

– I’m A Celebrity… Get me Out Of Here! continues tonight (Thursday, November 26) at 9pm on ITV

