I’m A Celebrity: Arlene Phillips’ daughters share ‘worry’ over watching mum struggle in castle

I’m A Celebrity star Arlene Phillips has had a pretty difficult time since entering the Welsh castle.

Just days into her journey, the former Strictly Come Dancing judge threatened to quit the ITV programme.

However, Arlene decided to remain on the series alongside struggling campmate Naughty Boy last night (November 24).

Arlene Phillips hasn’t had the easiest journey on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Arlene Phillips

But what do her daughters make of Arlene on the show?

Earlier today, Alana, 42, and Abi, 30, opened up about their famous mum during an appearance on Lorraine.

The pair admitted to struggling while watching her first few days in camp.

Chatting to host Lorraine Kelly, Alana said: “They’ve had no food, it’s hard going into clink which looks horrendous. They’ve been thrown in hard.”

Abi added: “It was so nice to see her happier last night, going into the main camp and seeing everyone embrace her.

“That was so nice to see.”

Arlene’s daughters appeared on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

While deliberating over whether to stay, Arlene previously admitted that she was cautious over her daughters watching at home.

Lorraine asked: “She was worried about you. Because you’re the worrier aren’t you, Abi?”

She responded: “Yeah massively, of the whole family. I just panic the whole time about unnecessary things so I think her knowing I’m gonna see her upset.

I just panic the whole time about unnecessary things

“She’ll automatically think I’m going to be worrying.”

Alana also revealed that her young daughter was watching her grandma on the show.

Arlene’s daughter shared: “Lila loves it and she keeps telling everyone her grandma’s in the jungle and she’s brave because she made friends with a snake.”

Arlene has already threatened to quit (Credit: ITV)

Arlene threatens to quit the show

Meanwhile, it comes days after Arlene shared her doubts over remaining on the show.

It followed shortly after Naughty Boy was picked to take part in a trial by the main camp.

Arlene told her fellow campmates: “For me, I was hoping I was going to come out here strong and proud, but it hasn’t started in the right way.

“I find it unacceptable. I know that I can’t go on and my mind isn’t going to change in the morning, one night isn’t going to change.”

Thankfully, the choreographer decided to stay and reunited with her fellow campers yesterday.

Corrie’s Simon Gregson and Eastenders’ Adam Woodyatt will join Arlene in the castle tonight.

