I’m A Celebrity fans all make same joke about Ant McPartlin after last night’s show

Fans of I’m A Celebrity are all saying the same hilarious thing about Ant McPartlin during last night’s episode (November 8).

Ant and co-host Declan Donnelly introduced fans to yet another enjoyable instalment of the show. Throughout the evening, viewers saw laughter, tears, challenges and even a brave Babatunde Aleshe conquering his fear of heights.

It comes after he backed out of a trial on a high-rise building in Sunday’s show.

Babatunde Aleshe smashed his height-based trial in last night’s I’m A Celeb (Credit: YouTube)

Amidst everything going on in last night’s episode, however, fans kept picking up one thing in particular.

As Ant and Dec presented the show, viewers fired up Twitter to discuss Ant’s appearance. According to the internet, the much-loved 42-year-old looked like he should be in a different career.

Ant McPartlin on I’m A Celebrity

As last night’s episode got underway, it wasn’t long before viewers joked with one another about Ant’s outfit. According to them. the TV presenter looked like a stereotypical chef.

Whilst Dec co-hosted the show in a black shirt, Ant’s ensemble of clothing was a little different. He donned a smart, white jacket and a black pair of trousers.

Despite his put-together fashion sense, Twitter was awash with hilarious opinions about Ant’s chef-like appearance.

I’m a Celeb fans couldn’t help but joke about Ant McPartlin’s chef-like appearance (Credit: ITV)

“Ant looks like a chef in that jacket,” one user remarked.

A second echoed this take, saying: “Why is Ant dressed like a chef?” They then followed this tweet up with a laughing emoji.

Another added: “Why is Ant wearing a chef’s outfit?”

Other fans didn’t see the jacket as funny. In fact, they viewed it as stylish.

“Love the jacket, Ant,” one person tweeted.

A second wrote: “Ooh, loving that white jacket Ant’s wearing!”

A third user mused: “Nice top that Ant’s got on tonight, but is it a jacket or a shirt?”

Despite the mixed reaction to Ant’s fashion on last night’s show, one thing is clear. He certainly knows how to dress in a striking and unique way.

I’m A Celeb last night

Ant last night wasn’t the only thing that will have got people thinking about chefs. There was a lot going on in last night’s episode. One bit of drama in particular centred around the role of camp chef.

Loose Women star Charlene White spent the day helping prepare food for people in camp. But as she stood at the helm of cooking duties, the ITV journalist and presenter ended up annoying some of her fellow contestants.

Culture Club singer Boy George wasted no time in telling Charlene that she was getting on his nerves. In his declaration, he intimated that Charlene has a “controlling” personality.

Boy George vocalised his frustration with Charlene White last night (Credit: YouTube)

In front of everyone, he told her: “You’re very strong. Listen, you’re such a beautiful contradiction ’cause you’re tough but then you’ve got this beautiful side to you. But it’s difficult for me.”

He went on to say that he’s “such a control freak” and that this is why he feels agitated by Charlene.

Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver leapt to Charlene’s defence in the bush telegraph. Still, other contestants appeared to side with an aggrieved Boy George.

A Place in the Sun host Scarlette Douglas became so annoyed with Charlene that she walked off to the side. She then confided in Gogglebox star Babatunde Aleshe about her feelings.

He encouraged her to vocalise her annoyance. His reasoning behind this was that if Charlene wasn’t made aware of her behaviour, she might keep irritating Scarlette unknowingly.

