I’m A Celebrity duo Ant and Dec have given fans a sneak look at the castle in which this year’s series will take place.

The Geordie pair, 44 and 45 respectively, took to Instagram to tease the location.

I’m A Celebrity starts its new series this Sunday (November 15).

What did Ant and Dec show in the I’m A Celebrity selfie?

The lads took the selfie outside Gwrych Castle in North Wales, the new location for the series.

Pictured wearing warm clothing and sporting face coverings, the castle looked gorgeous as spotlights highlighted the historic venue.

The pair captioned the image: “We’re heeerrrreee!

“Kings of the castle or a pair of dirty rascals? #imaceleb @imacelebrity @itv.” [Sic]

It wasn’t long before their fans shared the excitement.

The duo is ready to rock ‘n roll on Sunday (Credit: ITV)

How did I’m A Celebrity fans react?

One fan wrote: “Can’t wait for Sunday. Loved the Jungle story, love you two.”

Another said: “Sooo looking forward to the show, it’s my favourite.”

A third commented excitedly: “Welcome to my turf! Can’t wait for this series to see what’s in store.”

And finally, a follower, who lives nearby, took to the site to welcome Ant and Dec to the neighbourhood.

They said: “Welcome to Abergele!!!!! We will be neighbours for a couple of weeks!!!! So exciting to have you here! Come say hello! We live over the road.”

Ten celebrities are heading to Wales (Credit: ITV)

Who is in this year’s I’m A Celebrity?

Normally held in Australia, this year’s series is located in Wales because of coronavirus travel restrictions.

Joining Ant the Dec, 10 celebs will be taking part hoping to win King or Queen of the Castle.

Those ready to face some all-new trials and challenges are Vernon Kay, Beverley Callard and Victoria Derbyshire.

Joining them are Shane Richie, Jessica Plummer, Giovanna Fletcher and AJ Pritchard.

Rounding the gang off are Mo Farah, Jordan North and Hollie Arnold.

I’m A Celebrity returns to ITV, Sunday November 15, at 9pm

