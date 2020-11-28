I’m A Celebrity viewers praised hosts Ant and Dec after they announced that tonight’s episode will consist most of previously unseen footage.

Last weekend, fans were in uproar when the show aired a highlights episode on Saturday (November 21) that featured just a handful of unseen clips.

On I’m A Celebrity, Ant and Dec revealed tonight’s episode would be mostly unseen bits (Credit: ITV)

Why was there a backlash over the I’m A Celebrity highlights episode?

A number of viewers took to Twitter at the time to complain about the fact they had seen most of the footage shown.

Now, show producers appear to have taken some of the feedback on board, because in last night’s (Friday, November 27) episode, presenting duo Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly promised that tonight’s episode would have plenty more unseen footage.

Speaking on the programme, Ant explained: “We’ll be back here tomorrow at 8.30pm with a special show with all the unseen action we couldn’t fit in during the week, including the job that nearly finished Shane Richie’s career, Victoria and Jess’ heart to heart and some of the worst Geordie accents you’ll ever hear.”

Dec added: “Not a highlights package in sight! It’s unmissable.”

Viewers kicked off over last weekend’s I’m A Celeb highlights episode (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity viewers say about Ant and Dec’s announcement?

On Twitter, viewers praised the pair for apparently taking the feedback on board.

One said: “Glad to hear that Saturday will be purely unseen footage. We convinced the producers that the highlights show was a misguided decision. As the vote isn’t open, I take it nobody is leaving tomorrow. Double on Sunday, possibly?”

Another wrote: “Love the fact that they’ve completely scrapped the highlights show tomorrow and are just giving us unseen clips because of how much we all complained last week.”

I’m A Celebrity’s Hollie Arnold because the first star to leave the camp (Credit: ITV)

A third said: “They have listened to the audience! I won’t be watching it live though… I have insects to make out of Smarties and fondant icing for my little girl’s birthday cake.”

Someone else who didn’t mind last week’s highlights episode said: “Aw I enjoyed it last week. More unseen stuff is cool though.”

“Not live but JUST unseen footage, yay,” said a fifth.

However, some weren’t convinced that tonight’s episode will be any different to last week’s.

“Oh god! Not another ‘Unseen Bits’ show!” ranted one sceptic.

“Another highlights episode?!” demanded another. “That’s not better, we want a normal show and Extra Camp for the unseen bits!”

