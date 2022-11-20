I’m A Celebrity: Ant and Dec break silence on Boy George ‘two-faced’ claims

Ant and Dec have defended I’m A Celebrity star Boy George following backlash from viewers.

After Saturday night’s programme, hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly spoke with fans on Instagram Live.

Over the last few days, Boy George has sparked many complaints from viewers and some have even called for him to be voted out next.

He recently came under fire for telling Matt Hancock that he’s been “hating on” him and branded him “slimy”.

Boy George on I’m A Celebrity

During last night’s show, George became annoyed with his campmates as they played a game of What’s the time, Mr Wolf?

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, George said: “I wouldn’t choose to be in a large group like this every day.

“I feel I’m at a party I’m not invited to.”

Speaking to Seann Walsh, George admitted: “I feel so stifled when everyone’s so well behaved. To me that doesn’t feel real. There isn’t love there, I don’t know these people. [Bleep] Mr Wolf. People aren’t being themselves and I see it.”

What did Ant and Dec say?

It seems thanks to his behaviour in camp, some viewers aren’t warming to the 80s icon.

Now, Ant and Dec have defended the star and insisted he isn’t “two-faced”.

I don’t think he is two-faced. He’s telling everyone what he’s thinking.

Speaking on Instagram, Dec said: “This is the thing that intrigues me, everyone is going ‘Oh get Boy George out, he just wants to cause drama.’

“Isn’t that a good thing?” as Ant added: “But you like drama don’t you! That’s the whole point.”

Ant and Dec defend Boy George

After reading some negative comments about George in the live chat, Ant said: “I like the fact George is very set in his ways and he’s not going to pretend to be somebody he’s not.

“He’s his authentic self and that’s good.”

Reading one comment from a viewer, who said George “only wants to cause trouble”, Ant said: “I don’t think he does. I think he thinks some people in there are fake.”

Dec added: “I don’t think he is two-faced. He’s telling everyone what he’s thinking.”

Ant said: “He told Matt what he thought. It took a little while but he did.”

Fans were divided in the comments as one person said: “Boy George is two-faced, big time.”

Another commented: “Boy George, get him out.”

However, one added: “I like Boy George. He says it as it is. Yes it’s not always popular, but at least you know where you stand with him.”

“Boy George is the real one,” another said. “He’s not pretending to be something he’s not.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, from 9pm.

