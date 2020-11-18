I’m A Celebrity star AJ Pritchard isn’t getting enough screen time, according to viewers.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro, 26, is one of the stars staying at Gwrych Castle in North Wales as part of this year’s I’m A Celeb.

I’m A Celeb viewers want AJ Pritchard on their screens more (Credit: ITV)

What are I’m A Celebrity viewers saying about AJ Pritchard?

A number of those watching at home have said they don’t think AJ is getting as much air time as some of his campmates, who include presenter Vernon Kay, Corrie’s Beverley Callard and ex EastEnder Shane Richie.

During last night’s (Tuesday, November 17) episode, AJ joined in with a rather grim conversation about underwear.

DJ Jordan North admitted he hadn’t changed his underwear in three days – not since he arrived at the castle.

During last night’s I’m A Celebrity, AJ Pritchard said he hadn’t yet changed his underwear (Credit: ITV)

His campmates thought it was disgusting so he turned to some of the other gents to ask them if they too had neglected to change their undies.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2020: New campmates Russell Watson and Ruthie Henshall divide viewers

When Jordan asked AJ, the ballroom dancer immediately admitted that he was still wearing the same pair he arrived in.

Viewers have called for AJ to get more screen time, with some wondering where he has been for most of the series so far.

Viewers think the former Strictly pro hasn’t been on as much as the other celebs (Credit: ITV)

Calls for AJ Pritchard to get more screen time on I’m A Celeb

One said: “Need more AJ on screen #ImACeleb!”

Another joked, alongside a meme of someone squinting: “Me trying to find AJ…”

A third demanded: “Someone give AJ some screen time.”

Does AJ just not exist or something?

“Petition starting for AJ to get more screen time,” said a fourth.

Someone else tweeted: “Actually forgot AJ was still there.”

“MISSING: Where is AJ Pritchard?” joked a sixth.

Another quipped: “Does AJ just not exist or something?”

need more AJ on screen #ImACeleb !! — 🧜🏻‍♀️🦋ꪶꫀꪖꫝ 𝙱🥤🧁ᠻꪖꪀ/𝕣ρ💓✨ (@LittleLeahx1) November 18, 2020

Wow the ladies are really thirsty for Vernon on the #ImACeleb hashtag. Also, can’t believe AJ quit strictly to appear on #imacelebrity for a combined 26 seconds so far. — Adam (@AdamWTF_) November 18, 2020

Petition starting for Aj to get more screen time 😤 #imaceleb — Molly Dunne (@MollydJohnson) November 17, 2020

Actually forgot AJ was still there 🤣#ImACeleb — Jonny (@GoodForJonny) November 17, 2020

#ImACeleb does AJ just not exist or something he hasn’t even had an interview 😂 — Lilia Freeman (@liliafreeman_) November 17, 2020

What happened in last night’s I’m A Celebrity?

During Tuesday’s episode, viewers were treated – or subjected – to their first eating trial of the series.

Frights of the Round Table saw Jordan, Vernon and Beverley chow down on some truly horrific fare.

Beverley, who is a vegan, had to much a number of fermented dishes, including tofu and plums.

I’m A Celebrity’s Beverley Callard joined Jordan and Vernon in the eating trial (Credit: ITV)

Jordan, meanwhile, had to force himself to eat, among other things, a sheep’s penis, an eyeball and fermented fish liquid, which he downed with the help of a drinking song chanted by his campmates.

Read more: I’m A Celeb trials: RSPCA raises ‘serious concerns’ as bosses defend use of animals

Vernon didn’t get off lightly either. The former Family Fortunes star – who is married to Strictly Come Dancing‘s Tess Daly – gagged while eating a deer’s testicle, which burst as he bit down onto it.

The end of last night’s episode revealed that two new stars are coming onto the show – singer Russell Watson and stage star Ruthie Henshall.

– I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Wednesday, November 18) at 9pm on ITV

What did you think of last night’s episode? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.