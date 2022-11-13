I’m A Celebrity fans have hit out at the amount of ad breaks the show airs with one claiming it ‘ruined Saturday’.

The Ant-and-Dec-hosted show has come under fire before for having too many ads, and just as they cut to the first break last night (November 12), fans raged on Twitter about it.

Matt Hancock and Owen Warner were about to take part in a trial and just as it began, the ad break hit.

Owen and Matt took on the latest challenge together (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity ad breaks leave fans fuming

Matt and Owen were to be asked questions Who Wants to be a Millionaire? style in I’m A Celebrity version: Who Wants to Look Silly on Air? Of course, they were set to be gunged with all sorts of nasties while doing it.

Having heard what the bushtucker trial was going to be, viewers were left annoyed when the ad break kicked in before the first question was even asked.

“The first question: Why do we have an ad break every five minutes?” queried one.

“These ad breaks are getting to me,” said a second.

A third wrote: “Why is there an ad break already; it’s only been 10 minutes.”

“Ad breaks seriously!!!” someone else raged.

Another agreed: “An ad break just before the quiz was about to start has ruined my Saturday.”

“The show is only an hour today and half of it is gonna be ad breaks,” said someone else.

Others flooded the social media site with memes as the ad break hit.

I am unimpressed with these ad breaks coming so soon, shows only been on 5 minutes #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/GBwa6LEvP5 — Loli (@LoliJs97) November 12, 2022

WDYM AN AD BREAK ALREADY IT’S ONLY BEEN 10 MINUTES #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/ET7wL1VKad — ⋈ Jess (@SimpforMonstaX) November 12, 2022

It’s the Matt Hancock show as he was voted to do a fifth trial (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock gets voted for another I’m A Celebrity trial

Viewers have also hit out after Matt was voted to do yet another trial.

The sitting MP, who has caused controversy by leaving his constituency to appear on the show, has been chosen to do every trial since his arrival.

However, those watching at home were not impressed.

“This is getting so boring,” said one.

“Sorry but it’s getting [bleep] boring, I’m turning off. Please don’t do anything like this next year,”raged one.

Another added: “I’m so bored of seeing Matt doing all the trials.”

So far, he has done very well when faced with the challenges.

However last night when he was competing alongside Owen, their general knowledge let them down.

They managed to get five stars out of a possible 11 and one of those was won for them by fellow campmate Sue Cleaver.

