I’m A Celebrity 2023 star Jordan Banjo is “struggling” and finding it “difficult to engage” amid big camp personalities, a body language expert has claimed.

The body language expert’s words come after Jordan took part in last night’s eating trial along with Janice Dickinson.

Jordan is on I’m A Celebrity…South Africa again (Credit: ITV)

Jordan Banjo returns on I’m A Celebrity 2023

Diversity star Jordan has returned to I’m A Celebrity – with the show taking place in South Africa this year.

Jordan was first on the show back in 2016 – the same series as Scarlett Moffatt and Carol Vorderman.

The 30-year-old didn’t fare too well in that series, finishing in ninth place.

His chances of emerging victorious this time around don’t look too promising either. Body language expert Darren Stanton believes that the pro dancer looks “nervous” and is “struggling” in a camp with so many “big personalities”.

Jordan is ‘struggling’ according to a body language expert (Credit: ITV)

Jordan Banjo ‘struggling’ on I’m A Celebrity 2023

Speaking on behalf of BetFair Bingo, Darren said: “Jordan appears to be struggling the most.

“He showed a lot of pacifying gestures during last night’s show, which are self-reassurance gestures,” he then said.

Darren then continued, saying: “He doesn’t seem completely sure of who to talk to or what to do with himself. It appears that he finds it difficult to engage with the bigger characters and strong personalities.

He doesn’t seem completely sure of who to talk to or what to do with himself.

“I definitely saw him display some signals of nerves and uneasiness in the camp,” he then added.

Last night’s episode, of course, saw Jordan take part in an eating challenge with Janice Dickinson. Together, the duo picked up five stars – meaning five meals for camp.

Shaun could clash with a fellow campmates (Credit: ITV)

Friction between campmates?

Elsewhere, Darren believes that he’s spotted some possible friction between two campmates already.

The body language expert believes there could be “friction” between Shaun Ryder and Fatima Whitbread.

“The niceness and pleasantness is beginning to wear off within the camp now,” he said.

“We saw Fatima pulling a few faces at Shaun over his snoring. She eventually went over to him and told him to stop. I predict there will be friction between them.”

After being woken by Fatima, Shaun said that he thought that she had come to “assassinate” him.

