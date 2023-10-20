Every single thing we know about I’m A Celebrity 2023 as major twist teased

As the start date for I’m A Celebrity 2023 creeps nearer and nearer, could a major new twist be on the way for the ITV jungle reality series?

Show hosts Ant and Dec has popped up in a preview for the upcoming run. And it certainly looks as if the programme could be very different to series of I’m A Celebrity fans have watched in the past.

Even This Morning star Alison Hammond reckons I’m A Celebrity appears to be a “brand new show”. But is all as it seems?

What are Ant and Dec wearing in this preview for I’m A Celebrity 2023? (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2023 news

A luxury wellness setting has been teased for this year’s series in a new trailer, expected to be shown on TV for the first time properly over the weekend.

Images from the ad show Ant and Dec in white shirts and wearing name tags, as if in matching uniforms worn by spa staff.

Additionally, a sign for a five star ‘Jungle Retreat’ is also depicted, with comfy robes and towels also evident. But a teaser that has already dropped also hints the basic conditions famous campmates have to endure in Oz for the show may have changed.

A voiceover coos and gushes: “Come away with us, far, far away. The Jungle Retreat awaits.”

The Jungle Retreat awaits.

It continues: “Let us pamper you beyond your wildest expectations. You deserve this.”

Is a big twist on the way for I’m A Celebrity 2023? (Credit: ITV)

‘I thought it was a brand new show’

According to reports, the full ad will air on Sunday (October 22) – but This Morning fans caught sight of it earlier today (Friday October 20). Furthermore, co-host Alison Hammond indicated the clip had her completely taken in.

She made out as if she was under the impression Ant and Dec were fronting a new programme. “I thought it was a brand new show,” Alison claimed.

Get ready to go down under… The Jungle Retreat awaits pic.twitter.com/LymUEvoF5u — ITV (@ITV) October 14, 2023

What else is known about I’m A Celeb 2023?

A start date for I’m A Celebrity has not yet been revealed. But maybe that could be revealed when the new ad airs on the box? Whatever the transmission date for the 2023 series, it will almost certainly be in November!

There has also been lots of speculation about who could be sent Down Under in 2023, with Tory politicians tipped to feature again following the controversial casting of former Health Secretary Matt Hancock last year.

First Dates star Fred Sirieix has also been linked with a spot in the jungle. And reports have also claimed the likes of Richard Madeley, Josie Gibson and Corrie’s Alan Halsall could be part of the rumoured line up for I’m A Celebrity 2023, too.

And more recently, it has been pondered whether stars from another ITV hit – My Mum, Your Dad – such as Roger could be among the contestants.

Meanwhile, ED! reckons this collection of celebs – including Dermot O’Leary – would be good choices. Do you agree? We can’t wait!

