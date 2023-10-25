Death in Paradise star ‘looking forward to kangaroo bits’ as he drops hint he’s signed up for I’m A Celebrity?

Former Death in Paradise actor Ben Miller teased fans into thinking he could be making a surprise appearance on I’m A Celebrity 2023.

The telly star, 57, who is known for his role as DI Poole, has hinted he may be making his reality TV debut.

Ben Miller dropped hints of going to the Australian jungle (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity 2023: Ben Miller signs up?

During an interview on Sunday Brunch with Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy at the weekend, Ben admitted he would soon be away filming Down Under. He said: “I’m packing for Australia, I go to Australia tomorrow until Christmas, so it’s a lot of packing. I’m going to Canberra.”

Host Tim then said: “Simon, I didn’t know they were doing the jungle in Canberra this year, did you?”

I’m looking forward to those kangaroo bits.

His co-star then cheekily replied: “No I didn’t. I thought they were doing it in Wales. Interesting, I don’t know where they do it, but it is interesting.”

Ben himself then joked about eating “kangaroo bits”. He said: “I’m looking forward to those kangaroo bits.”

According to The Sun, Ben is set film a new project with Channel 5 in Australia, but could he take a three-week break for the Ant and Dec-fronted show, seeing as he’s in the vicinity? Time will tell…

Other rumoured contestants

Meanwhile, jockey Frankie Dettori is expected to pack his bags and head to the Australian jungle, as is star Josie Gibson.

Made In Chelsea’s Sam Thompson is also rumoured to be flying out next month to join the show, as is ex-EastEnders star Danielle Harold and rapper Flavor Flav.

A source said that “Sam is a great signing” for the show. “Sam is a great signing because he has a huge fan base and a funny, self-deprecating personality. It will be difficult if Zara [McDermott] is still on Strictly as she will be too busy to head out to the jungle to support him.”

The source concluded: “While it might put a bit of pressure on their relationship, it’s a huge year for them.”

