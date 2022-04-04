I’m A Celebrity 2022 ‘to have schedule shake up for sake of viewers’

I’m A Celebrity is expected to return in 2022 for a brand new series in Australia.

The show usually airs around November time but this year, things could be different.

Due to the 2022 World Cup, I’m A Celebrity may have to air earlier to risk it clashing with the football event.

I’m A Celebrity 2022 could air earlier this year, reports claim (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

When will I’m A Celebrity 2022 start?

According to the Mirror, Ant and Dec will return to host I’m A Celeb in October this year.

The World Cup will begin on November 21.

I’m A Celebrity bosses are reportedly hoping the show can start on October 30 and finish on November 20.

The show could be back in Australia this year (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

A source told the publication: “The best thing for viewers was to just avoid the clash altogether.

“The last thing anyone wants is for the audience to have to choose between the latest from the jungle and an England game.”

ED! has contacted reps for ITV for comment.

It comes after an ITV boss confirmed the show plans to film from Australia this year.

Ant and Dec hosting I’m A Celebrity in Australia (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

For the past two years, I’m A Celebrity has taken place in Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

This was because of travel restrictions being in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, in 2022, ITV bosses are hoping they can return to I’m A Celebrity’s home – Australia.

Last month, ITV boss Carolyn McCall said: “If we can go back to Australia – and this show is meant to be in Australia – then that’s what we’ll do.”

It came after many fans of the show pleaded with ITV to return to Oz.

One person said when the show aired late last year: “Will the show get back to Australia next year? I really hope so.”

Another complained: “Even the final trials are absolutely boring.. 10mins of watching some meal worms and some snakes. This show desperately needs to get back to Australia.”

I’m A Celebrity is expected to return later this year.

