‘Upset’ I’m A Celebrity star ‘pulls out of first terrifying challenge as filming begins’

It looks as if one I’m A Celebrity 2022 contestant is already facing trouble and the intrepid celebrities are yet to even reach camp yet.

According to reports, one campmate has pulled out of one of the show’s most nail-biting trials.

Gogglebox favourite Babatunde Aléshé struggled during ‘The Ledge’ challenge, which saw the campmates walk out on planks suspended from a 32-storey building.

The Gogglebox star was reportedly forced to bow out of his first challenge (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2022

While footballer Jill Scott, and Loose Women favourite Charlene White apparently managed to complete the trial, Babatunde was seen looking distressed.

In photos obtained by The Sun, the 36-year-old held his head in his hands, and it’s claimed that after a while of deliberation, Babatunde decided to withdraw.

“Babatunde was really struggling during The Ledge and everybody felt for him,” an insider told the publication. “It truly is a terrifying task and no-one can grasp the scale of it until you are there.”

The source added: “Jill and Charlene were being really encouraging to Babatunde but to no avail. He stood there thinking and willing himself to do it for almost an hour but in the end, he chose not to do it.

“Babatunde naturally appeared upset but there is nothing to be ashamed of. You need nerves of steel to do that and not any would have had the guts.”

Entertainment Daily! has contacted ITV for comment.

I’m a Celebrity returns to Australia for 2022

This year marks I’m A Celebrity’s return to Australia, after the ongoing coronavirus pandemic meant the jungle-based reality series relocated to the UK.

As Australia ramped up border controls, celebrities had to rough it in Gwrych Castle in Wales for 2020 and 2021.

The cast of I’m A Celeb is back to the jungle for 2022 (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec now have a new set of happy campers ready to hit the jungle.

Alongside Babatunde, other celebrities taking part include former Love Island star Olivia Attwood, rugby player turned royal Mike Tindall and Culture Club star Boy George.

Matt Hancock joins I’m A Celeb line-up

However, there has been controversy around a rumoured latecomer to the camp.

Matt Hancock is thought to be entering the fray later this series.

The former Health Secretary, 44, said he had not “lost his marbles” by agreeing to sign up.

However, he did say it will prove a “great opportunity” to talk directly to people not always interested in politics.

He added: “It’s our job as politicians to get where the people are, not to sit in the ivory towers of Westminster.”

Matt Hancock reportedly entering the jungle in 2022 (Credit: SplashNews)

However, Matt has received fierce criticism.

Some experts have even claimed that his choice to take on the show would be “a PR disaster”.

“I’m worried for what’s left of Matt’s reputation, thanks to all the largely self inflicted damage done during the pandemic,” agent and PR specialist Carla Speight told Entertainment Daily.

“In all the years of working in this industry, I thought I’d seen it all when it came to risky moves, but this one tops the list.”

I’m A Celebrity will air on ITV, this Sunday (November 6), from 9pm.

